Passage AI Wins "Best Use of AI in Education" in the 3rd Annual Global Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 12:01 PM EST
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passage AI, a leader in NLP-enabled conversational AI interfaces, today announced it has earned the esteemed Global Annual Achievement Award for Artificial Intelligence in the "Best Use of AI in Education" category for increasing a leading online education course provider's enrollment through NLU/P AI-powered chatbots.
With 35 awards across 6 categories, the program is the biggest annual independent achievement award for artificial intelligence. The awards highlight achievements in a number of industries, with recipients ranging from start-ups to established companies to individuals who reflect the work happening across the industry.
Passage AI developed a bot-building platform that uses AI and natural language processing technologies, requires no coding and can be deployed anywhere in less than two weeks. Performing at an industry-leading accuracy of 95 percent, its sophisticated deep learning models enable Passage AI bots to understand natural language text and speech. Using Passage AI's platform, organizations can automate routine and often mundane tasks and provide instantaneous responses to common questions, improving both employee and customer experiences.
Passage AI partnered with a major online education course provider that wanted to enlist the help of an AI chatbot to answer course-related questions from students via their website, and provide potential students a personalized experience in order to increase enrollment. Within just a few weeks, Passage AI helped them deploy their chatbot and begin thorough testing. The results were outstanding, with the online course provider seeing a 41 percent improvement in new student enrollments through their website.
"The greatest satisfaction we get is when our enterprise customers experience success with our platform as we are seeing in the education category," said Ravi Raj, CEO and co-founder of Passage AI. "We are excited to be among many visionaries who are harnessing the capabilities of AI to take the industry forward."
Full details of the winners are available on the AI Awards website http://Awards.AI.
About the Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence
Awards.AI is the first and biggest global annual achievement awards for artificial intelligence. Our focus is to support the AI community by recognising the hard work and dedication of those working in the field. Founded in 2015, Awards.AI is part of the Informed.AI Media Group which runs a number of community websites supporting the area of Artificial Intelligence. Our manifesto is to help support those interested to learn more about the field of AI, from students, to academic researchers and everyone in-between. Other websites in our network include homeAI.info, Events.AI and Neurons.AI.
About Passage AI
Founded in 2016 by Walmart Labs alumni Madhu Mathihalli and Ravi Raj and LinkedIn alumnus Mitul Tiwari, Passage AI enables businesses to harness the power of AI-enabled conversational interfaces to bring bottom-line benefits, to better utilize service agents saddled by mundane tasks, and to deliver exceptional customer experience. Passage AI counts Kohl's, Udacity and PwC among the business and services that use its solution. A 2018 TiE50 award winner, the company has secured $10.3 million in total funding and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. More information can be found at http://www.passage.ai.
Media Inquiries for Passage AI:
April Mayrath
Consort Partners for Passage AI
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passage-ai-wins-best-use-of-ai-in-education-in-the-3rd-annual-global-achievement-awards-for-artificial-intelligence-300779517.html
SOURCE Passage AI
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST