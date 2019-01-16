Rivetz Launches The Rivetz Network and Software Developer Kit for a Simpler, Safer Mobile Experience

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 12:03 PM EST
MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivetz, an industry leader in hardware-based decentralized mobile cybersecurity, today announced the launch of The Rivetz Network and its supporting developer tools that enable simple access to the built-in hardware security already deployed on millions of devices.
The Rivetz solution offers application developers and network service providers access to proven technologies to enhance the quality and value of their relationship with their users. Using the toolkit, developers can easily integrate strong hardware security directly into an application, providing a simpler, safer and more valuable relationship with their users.
With the company's patent-pending technology, Rivetz leverages the measured and secure Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), which is an isolated hardware computer environment separate from the device's operating system that cannot be tampered with should the operating system be compromised.
The tools are designed to take advantage of the latest security capabilities for blockchain, IoT and cloud. The SDK enables application developers to meet the modern mobile users' need to control their own relationships, to explore new business models, to provide proof both of assurance and of compliance, and to have access to all the benefits of a true digital identity.
Modern mobile subscribers need more than just authentication – they need secure and provable transactions and messages. Built-in security can fully leverage automation, machine learning and AI models without compromising privacy. This provides the foundations for data to be created by a known user, on a known device, in a known condition with provable controls.
Rivetz already is working with more than 25 application developers to integrate these technologies into their services. The company also has partnered with ElevenPaths, the cybersecurity arm of global telecom Telefónica, to enhance its solution with embedded carrier-level security to provide fine-grained application controls even when a device is not in the owner's physical possession. The developer tools offer a new model for access, privacy and control, while enabling every application to reduce complexity for users.
"We have partnered with Rivetz to provide world-class security solutions to our clients," said Ali Agha, CEO of Olypsis. "We see excellent opportunities on the horizon for utilizing the Toolkit. The Toolkit has been easy to integrate and the Rivetz team has been more than helpful during the onboarding process. "
"A seamless and secure ecosystem is the key requirement to fuel healthy growth of true mobile e-commerce," said Steven Sprague, CEO of Rivetz. "To achieve this, it is vital to accurately identify each user. Couple with The Rivetz Network, we provide the tools developers need to bridge the gap from today's antiquated username/password model to a future where security is built in."
The technology leverages the Global Platform Trusted Execution Environment that is commonly found on many Android devices and has been deployed on hundreds of millions of devices. The use of built-in security continues to grow and Rivetz is providing a solution that dramatically simplifies access to the global standards for all developers.
Details on the developer tools and The Rivetz Network can be found at https://developer.rivetz.com, which provides easy-to-follow instructions for any Android app developer.
About Rivetz
Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device plays a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to produce high assurance data and benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. They were selected for Telecom Council's prestigious Innovation Showcase Class of 2018. Find out more at www.rivetz.com and follow Rivetz on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.
Rivetz Media Contact
Nikki Dance
FortyThree, Inc.
[email protected]
831.401.3175
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivetz-launches-the-rivetz-network-and-software-developer-kit-for-a-simpler-safer-mobile-experience-300779243.html
SOURCE Rivetz
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST