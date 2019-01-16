Global CAD Software Market to 2023 - Growing Focus Toward Precise Designing and Complex Structure Prototyping

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "CAD Software Market by Technology - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
On the basis of technology, the CAD software market has been categorized into 2D software and 3D software, of which the market for 3D software is projected to grow faster during the forecast period, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7%.
Growing focus toward precise designing and complex structure prototyping, advancements in technology, and increasing demand for CAD software in automotive, packaging, and medical verticals are the major factors driving the market growth.
This can be attributed to the growing inclination of designers and engineers toward professional prototyping and design creation, especially in precision-demanding domains, such as automotive and medical. Growing need for design efficiency and accuracy, and enhanced product visualization and presentation offered by 3D software are the major factors boosting the growth of the 3D software market.
On the basis of model, the CAD software market has been categorized into wireframe, surface, and solid models. With advancements in technology and growing demand for precise designing and visualization of complex models, the market for solid models is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, of 7.4%, during the forecast period. Besides, solid modeling is costlier as compared to wireframe or surface modeling, owing to its detailing and accuracy. Besides, the solid model category is expected to continue holding the largest market share in the coming years.
During the forecast period, the CAD software market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, owing to the growing usage of CAD software across the region for the development of advanced medical devices and diagnostic tools, especially in technologically inclined countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Increasing digitalization, advancements in technology, growth in the manufacturing industry, and increasing adoption of advanced rendering and simulation tools by designers will support the CAD software market growth in the APAC region. Further, due to rapid technological advancements in building infrastructure and growing demand for precision modeling techniques in industrial machinery and healthcare applications, the region has a high propensity to adopt advanced CAD software solutions in the near future.
The key factor propelling the growth of the CAD software market is the surging adoption of CAD in the automotive industry. With millions of connected cars expected to be on road in the coming years, designers are adopting advanced solutions and tools provided by the software to design and develop error-free products. CAD plays a major role in ensuring utmost quality and precision in the manufacturing of automotive parts. It enables complex simulations of new product designs and their function in response to real-world forces while speeding up the time to market.
Players in the CAD software market are focusing on the development of new features and investing heavily in technological improvements for better customer service. Besides, the market is going through a rapid change because of the emergence of cloud and mobile technologies, with increasing demand from engineers, entrepreneurs, and consumers. The players in the market are also investing in R&D to meet consumer expectations with respect to existing design upgradation and new product development.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Application
4.1.1.1 Household
4.1.1.2 Automotive
4.1.1.3 Paints and varnishes
4.1.1.4 Food and beverages
4.1.1.5 Personal care
4.1.1.6 Insecticide
4.1.1.7 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Regulation Analysis for Aerosol
4.3.1 European Aerosol Federation
4.3.2 Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)
4.3.3 Health Canada
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Trends
4.4.1.1 Shift in preference of consumers toward organic aerosol products
4.4.2 Drivers
4.4.2.1 Increasing adoption of aerosol products
4.4.2.2 Growing personal care industry
4.4.2.3 Expanding key end use industry
4.4.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.4.3 Restraints
4.4.3.1 Rising environmental and human health issues pertaining to aerosol products
4.4.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.4.4 Opportunities
4.4.4.1 Increasing demand for packaging products
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Application
5.2 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Share Analysis
10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
10.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
10.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
10.3.2 Product Launches
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Dassault Systemes
- Trimble Inc.
- PTC Inc.
- Gstarsoft Co. Ltd.
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Aveva Group Plc.
- Hexagon AB
- IronCAD LLC.
- Siemens AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9h8gn/global_cad?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cad-software-market-to-2023---growing-focus-toward-precise-designing-and-complex-structure-prototyping-300779362.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST