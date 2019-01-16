The Global Laser Distance Meter Market to 2022 - Integration of Laser Measurement Capability with Smartphones to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
January 16, 2019
The "Global Laser Distance Meter Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laser distance meter market will register a CAGR of almost 2% by 2022.
Integration of laser measurement capability with smartphones to drive growth in the market
The global laser distance meter market has witnessed constant technological upgrades over the past few years, which have helped in driving the market.
Moreover, there has been an increasing focus on technological upgrades to increase the capability and versatility of laser measurement devices. Among these, the integration of laser measurement devices with smartphone applications is important.
Growth of flooring industry
The requirement for flooring products in the healthcare sector is fueled by the increasing number of healthcare facilities across the globe. This could fuel the demand for laser distance meters during the forecast period.
High cost of laser distance meters
The high prices of laser distance are expected to limit the growth to the market during the forecast period.
Key Players
- FLIR Systems
- Fortive
- Hexagon
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Architects - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Engineers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Construction employees - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Interior designers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of laser measurement capability with smartphones
- Increasing crowdfunding projects for the development of laser distance meters
- Increasing focus on comprehensive laser distance measurement solutions
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- FLIR Systems
- Fortive
- Hexagon
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
