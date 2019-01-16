Reservations Now Accepted on a Limited number of the 100% Electric Qiantu K50 Luxury Sportscar with over 300-mile range

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019
BREA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Technologies, who will be co-developing, assembling and exclusively marketing the Qiantu K50 in North America, has announced that it is now accepting a limited number of reservations on its new website, www.Mullenusa.com.
The Qiantu K50's modular and flexible platform can accommodate new battery configurations and technologies which render upgraded model development possible. Mullen and Qiantu will be collaborating to develop these models to meet market demand. During the initial US launch, a select number of vehicles will be released in late Q4, 2019, with full production commencing in 2020. The K50 is expected to be available in two versions, a premium model and sport+ edition with 100 kwh battery capacity and 800 Nm torque, giving the K50 the longest range in its category of over 300 miles as well as the fastest acceleration of 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The Qiantu K50 will be available at a starting price of $123,500.
Mullen Technologies has just launched its new website to accommodate a limited number of only 1000 reservations, which will be fulfilled with priority upon production start. A limited-edition signature package with upgraded tires, a unique carbon color and a racing boost mode will be exclusive for pre-orders only.
About Mullen Technologies:
Mullen Technologies is a Southern California based licensed electric vehicle manufacturer with international distribution which owns several synergistic businesses including: Mullen Auto Sales, a fast-growing series of automobile dealerships through California, CarHub, a new and unique digital platform that leverages AI and offers a complete, fun to use solution for buying, selling and owning a car. In addition, Mullen is currently working with several global OEM partners to provide exciting EV options that will fit perfectly into the American consumer's lives.
