South America Internet of Things Market, 2013-2018 & 2023

January 16, 2019
The "South America Internet of Things - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South American IoT market is projected to reach $19,407.1 million by 2023, increasing government efforts toward IoT deployment, growing focus on the development of digital networks and smart cities, and rising penetration of the internet, coupled with the high demand for smartphones, are the major factors driving the market growth.
Based on platform, the South American IoT market has been categorized into device management, application management, and network management. Application management platforms are in high demand among South American IoT solution deployers, owing to the increased need for improving application performance and its lifecycle management. Hence, during the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in this category, with 34% CAGR.
On the basis of end user, the South American IoT market has been categorized into government, building and home automation, energy and utilities, manufacturing and automotive, healthcare and hospitality, retail, logistics and support, telecom, BFSI, agriculture, and others, where others include media and entertainment, and education. IoT solutions are increasingly being adopted by the manufacturing and automotive industries for real-time, automatic interactions between machines, systems, and assets. These solutions help manufacturers in predictive analysis, quality and maintenance control, and real-time remote monitoring of equipment performance, in addition to facilitating faster response time and lower operational cost in the maintenance, assessment, and configuration of machines.
During the forecast period, Brazil is expected to contribute the largest revenue to the South American IoT market, owing to the boom in agricultural activities in the country and government initiatives to encourage IoT adoption. Besides, increasing urbanization, rising awareness among the populace of the country regarding the IoT usage, and improving economy of Brazil are the major factors contributing to the IoT market growth in Brazil. For instance, Intelligent Brazil Programme was implemented to promote access to internet, development of IoT and smart cities, and encourage the use of machine to machine (M2M) and other new technologies.
Increasing focus on infrastructural development, better access to communication networks, and standardization of the interoperability of devices in IoT systems is a major factor leading to the growth of the digital network landscape in South American countries, which, in turn is boosting the demand for IoT in all priority fields. Besides, growing focus on the development of smart cities to improve the quality of life and facilitate sustainable development through technology is driving the growth of the South American IoT market. For instance, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. are planning to implement IoT infrastructure in agriculture, smart cities, and vehicle and asset training fields in Brazil during 2018-2022.
Competition in the South American IoT market is high due to the ongoing digital transformation in the region. In 2017, Intel Corporation led the South American IoT market, followed by International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation. Besides, the year witnessed many developments in the IoT domain, ranging from the deployment of fiber-optic network to improvement in 4G network and trial run for 5G network.
These developments have led to increased internet penetration in the region, with IoT solution providers, such as Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc. leveraging the new connected network to develop IoT infrastructure.
