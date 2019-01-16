Sony Has Announced the a6400, its Next-generation Mirrorless Camera with Real-time Eye Autofocus, Real-time Tracking, and World's Fastest Autofocus; More Info at B&H

|By Business Wire
|
|January 16, 2019 02:01 PM EST
B&H is pleased to share Sony’s announcement of the new a6400 mirrorless camera. The Sony a6400 brings many of Sony's most advanced technologies from their acclaimed full-frame lineup to a compact, lightweight APS-C camera. The speedy new camera boasts the world's fastest autofocus (AF) acquisition at 0.02 seconds, while also introducing the new advanced "Real-time Eye AF" and "Real-time Tracking" capabilities. Also included are high-speed shooting at up to 11 fps with AF/AE tracking, a new-generation BIONZ X image processing engine that produces excellent image quality, 4Kvi video recording, a fully 180-degree tiltable LCD touch screen and much more, making it the ultimate tool for all types of creators ranging from professionals to vloggers.
Sony's new a6400 camera is equipped with a 24.2 MP APS-C sized image sensor with that is paired with an upgraded BIONZ X processor to deliver incredible advancements in image quality and color reproduction in all types of shooting conditions. Standard ISO ranges up to ISO 32000 for both still and movie, and is expandable up to ISO 102400 for still images, with excellent noise reduction at medium and high sensitivities.
Sony a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1453768-REG/sony_ilce_6400_b_alpha_a6400_mirrorless_digital.html
Product Highlights
- 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor
- BIONZ X Image Processor
- Real-Time Eye AF & Real-Time Tracking
- XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF
- 3.0" 921.6k-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen
- Internal UHD 4K Video, S-Log3, and HLG
- S&Q Motion in Full HD from 1-120 fps
- Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC
- 425 Phase- & Contrast-Detect AF Points
- Up to 11 fps Shooting and ISO 102,400
The Sony a6400 introduces advanced "Real-time Eye AF," the latest version of Sony's acclaimed Eye AF technology. This exciting new capability employs artificial intelligence based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time, resulting in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF. In all autofocus modes, the camera now automatically detects the eyes of the subject and activates Eye AF with a half press of the shutter button, and when in AF-C or AF-A mode, the preferred eye (left or right) of your subject can be selected as the focus point. Choices include Auto / Right Eye / Left Eye, and a Switch Right / Left Eye function is able to be assigned to a custom function as well. This exciting new technology completely frees the photographer to focus solely on composition with full trust that focus will be tack sharp on the subject's eye. Eye AF support for animals will be added in summer 2019 via a system software update, ideal for wildlife photographers.
Also debuting on the a6400 is Sony's newly developed "Real-time Tracking." This mode utilizes Sony's latest algorithm including artificial intelligence (AI) based object recognition and processes color, subject distance (depth), pattern (brightness) as spatial information to ensure that all subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy. Additionally, when photographing or videographing humans or animals, face and eye position information is recognized by AI and the subject's eyevii is monitored in real time with extremely high tracking precision. This can be activated by a simple half press of the shutter button[viii], or can be assigned to a custom function as well.
In terms of overall shooting speeds, the new camera can shoot at up to 11 fpsiv with full AF/AE tracking while utilizing the mechanical shutter, and up to 8 fpsv with full AF/AE tracking while silent shooting. It can shoot at each of these speeds for up to 116 frames JPEG Standard / 46 frames RAW compressed, greatly increasing the chances of capturing the perfect moment.
Check Out the B&H YouTube First Look of Sony a6400 Mirrorless Camera:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlLvqg8iBNw
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.
A Brief History of B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM
Meet the Staff at B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
B&H Photo has the highest review ratings among electronics retailers. Click here to view B&H reviews, awards and certifications with thousands of verified reviews. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/BHPhoto-Reviews.jsp
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
