Agile Alliance to Host Agile India 2019


|January 16, 2019 02:52 PM EST
Premier Agile conference in Asia will be held March 17 - 24 in Bengaluru, India
PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Alliance announced today it is hosting Agile India 2019, the largest international premier conference on Agile and Lean Software Development methods in Asia. The annual event, scheduled for March 17 - 24 in Bengaluru, India, brings together Executives, Managers, Developers, Consultants, Product Owners, Business Analysts, Testers, Usability and Product Designers, Academics, and more to learn from world-class experts and practice their craft together.
In its 15th year, Agile India is organized by Agile Software Community of India (ASCI). ASCI is a registered, non-profit society founded in 2004 with a vision to evangelize new, modern ways of delivering products and services to delight users. Over the last 15 years, ASCI has organized 57 conferences across 13 cities in India and has hosted 1,000+ speakers from 38 countries, who have delivered 1,200+ sessions to 10,000+ attendees.
"Agile Alliance is proud to host Agile India 2019," said Phil Brock, Managing Director, Agile Alliance. "As the largest conference on Agile and Lean Software Development methods in Asia, the event furthers our mission to support people who explore and apply Agile values, principles, and practices to make building software solutions more effective, humane, and sustainable. India's vigorous Agile community welcomes and fosters new practices and techniques that enable organizations to create and respond to change. This enhances business value in uncertain and turbulent environments."
"We have modelled ourselves on Agile Alliance," said Naresh Jain, Founder, Agile India. "We followed in their footsteps to build an inclusive and neutral platform which welcomes anyone who is eager to learn and spread awareness about Agile methods. We are committed to organizing an annual world-class conference at a very affordable price to encourage a broader reach. The Alliance's endorsement of Agile India 2019 means a great deal to the Agile community here in Asia."
Keynote speakers for this year include Anita Sengupta (Rocket Scientist, Sr. Vice President at University of Southern California, "The Future of High Speed Transportation"); Amy Jo Kim (Game Designer, Entrepreneur, and Startup Coach, "Game Thinking for Rapid Innovation"); Brian Robertson (Pioneer, Holacracy, "Holacracy: Unleash Entrepreneurship in your Team"); Chad Fowler (CTO, Microsoft, "The Future of Software Development"); Dave Farley (Pioneer, Continuous Delivery, "Taking Back 'Software Engineering': Craftsmanship is not Enough"); Doug Kirkpatrick (U.S. Partner, NuFocus Strategic Group, "Futurework: Managing Complexity With Simplicity"), and Jezz Humble (Pioneer, Continuous Delivery, "Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations"). Please review the full list of 83 speakers and the conference schedule.
Agile India is an intense conference which begins with a one-day Agile Coach Camp followed by 6 Pre-Conference workshops. The 4 main conference days focus on Agile Mindset, Business Agility, Design Innovation, and Continuous Delivery and DevOps, respectively. The final two days of the of the event are dedicated to 5 post-conference workshops.
Attendees can learn from 83 local and international Agile experts. They will be also able to network and share their knowledge and experience with over 1500 international participants practicing or exploring Agile, Scrum, and Lean product and project management approaches.
For more information and to register, visit the conference website.
About Agile Alliance
Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile Software Development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more nearly 50,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. Agile India 2019 will take place March 17 - 24 at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel in Bengaluru, India.
