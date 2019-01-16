OpenGate Capital lanceert digitale transformatiemethode OGx

|By Business Wire
OpenGate Capital, een wereldwijd opererend particulier beleggingsbedrijf, kondigde vandaag de lancering aan van OGx, een nieuw gevormde groeimethode voor digitale innovatie en bedrijfstransformatie. Dit sluit aan op de doelstelling van het bedrijf om het potentieel van aangetrokken bedrijfsonderdelen volledig te benutten.
OGx is in 2018 ontwikkeld en combineert de kracht van de beste methoden voor operationele excellentie van het bedrijf, toegepaste exponentiële technologieën en innovatie van bedrijfsmodellen; hiermee wordt het XPotential™ bereikt voor geselecteerde investeringen.
Andrew Nikou, oprichter en CEO van OpenGate Capital, verklaarde: “We zijn constant op zoek naar innovatieve en gedifferentieerde manieren om winstgevende groei te stimuleren in de bedrijven die we aantrekken. We zijn na een succesvolle pilotfase in 2018 verheugd met de lancering van OGx en zien in dat in dit tijdperk van geavanceerde technologie en verstoorde bedrijfsvoering duurzame en schaalbare waardecreatie in onze bezitperiode veel verder moet gaan dan traditionele stimulatiefactoren. Wij denken dat er veel extra potentie gecreëerd kan worden door het digitaliseren van traditionele productieprocessen. We geloven er sterk in dat traditionele particuliere beleggingsoperaties verder moeten gaan dan enkel kostenbesparing en dat er nieuwe, moderne methoden voor versnelling van groei bij bedrijven in het portfolio moeten worden omgezet.”
OGx is de technologiepartner voor geselecteerde aangetrokken bedrijven, waarbij ervaren bedrijfsmodelinnovatie en digitale transformatiebronnen samen met domeinexpertise in 3D-printing, digitale productie, robottechnologie en toegepaste kunstmatige intelligentie worden aangewend om operationele excellentie te bereiken. Daarnaast zal OGx selectief multisensorische gegevensacquisitie en blockchaintechnologieën toepassen om geavanceerde, voorspelbare en prescriptieve analysewaarden te creëren en de operationele resultaten van de bedrijven in het portfolio te verbeteren.
In september 2018 wees OpenGate EverZinc aan als een onlangs aangetrokken bedrijf dat goed gepositioneerd is voor OGx. In een analyse van EverZinc, een specialistisch bedrijf voor zinkchemicaliën, worden vijf belangrijke initiatieven uitgevoerd. Dit zijn de volgende:
- Verbeteren en uitbreiden van de marktpositie van EverZinc door meer technologisch leiderschap en nieuwe digitale mogelijkheden
- Verkorten van de tijd tot marktintroductie van toepassingen die doorslaggevend zijn voor de missie, via het open innovatieprogramma van EverZinc
- Afstemmen van de wereldwijde toonaangevende kennis van EverZinc, als katalysator voor bedrijfsontwikkeling, technologische samenwerkingen, medewerkerbehoud en grotere opbrengstgeneratie
- Zorgen voor voortdurende productieprocesverbeteringen, waardoor de beste methoden worden benut en nieuwe hulpmiddelen en machinale leer- en sensortechnologie kunnen worden toegepast
- Opbouwen van een herkenbare merkwaarde en een grote transformeerbare doelstelling
OGx is OpenGate’s weerspiegeling van het nastreven en integreren van de nieuwste exponentiële technologieën, met optimaal gestroomlijnde operaties ter ondersteuning van de investeringsstrategie en de groei van de opbrengsten. Meer informatie over OGx en de casestudie met EverZinc is te vinden op de website van OpenGate.
Over OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital is een wereldwijd opererend particulier beleggingsbedrijf gespecialiseerd in de overname en bedrijfsvoering van bedrijven om zodoende nieuwe waarde te creëren via operationele verbeteringen, innovatie en groei. OpenGate Capital is opgericht in 2005 en heeft haar hoofdkantoor in Los Angeles, Californië, met een Europees kantoor in Parijs, Frankrijk. Het geroutineerde team professionals van OpenGate beschikt over de cruciale vaardigheden die nodig zijn voor het overnemen, de transitie, het opereren, het opbouwen en het opschalen van succesvolle bedrijven. Tot dusverre heeft OpenGate Capital, via investeringen uit het verleden en investeringen via fondsen, al meer dan 30 overnames uitgevoerd, inclusief bedrijfsafsplitsingen, management buy-outs, speciale situaties en transities met particuliere verkopers in Noord-Amerika en Europa. Voor meer informatie over OpenGate, ga naar www.opengatecapital.com.
