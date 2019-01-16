OpenGate Capital führt mit OGx neue Möglichkeit für die digitale Transformation ein

|By Business Wire
January 16, 2019
OpenGate Capital, eine weltweit tätige private Beteiligungsgesellschaft, kündigte heute die Einführung von OGx an. Hierbei handelt es sich um eine neue Möglichkeit zur Förderung der digitalen Innovation und Geschäftstransformation, die im Zuge des Engagements der Organisation gestaltet wurde, um das volle Potenzial seiner akquirierten Unternehmen zu erschließen.
OGx, das 2018 entwickelt wurde, repräsentiert die kombinierte Stärke der Best Practices des Unternehmens für operative Exzellenz mit angewandten exponentiellen Technologien und Geschäftsmodellerneuerung, um das XPotential™ ausgewählter Investitionen zu erzielen.
Andrew Nikou, Gründer und CEO von OpenGate Capital, kommentierte: „Wir befinden uns kontinuierlich auf der Suche nach innovativen und differenzierten Wegen, um das profitable Wachstum der von uns erworbenen Unternehmen zu beschleunigen. Wir freuen uns sehr, nach einer erfolgreichen Pilotphase im Jahr 2018, OGx einführen zu können und somit der Tatsache ins Auge zu blicken, dass in unserem Zeitalter, das zunehmend von disruptiven Technologien und Geschäftsmodellen gezeichnet ist, eine nachhaltige und skalierbare Wertschöpfung innerhalb unserer Halteperiode weit über traditionelle operative Werttreiber hinausgehen muss. Wir glauben, dass enormes Aufwärtspotenzial gewonnen werden kann, wenn traditionelle Produktionsunternehmen in digitale Bahnen gelenkt werden. Wir sind fest davon überzeugt, dass traditionelle Private-Equity-Geschäfte, mehr als nur Kosten senken und sich an neue, hochmoderne Methoden anpassen müssen, um das Wachstum von Portfolio-Unternehmen zu beschleunigen.“
OGx ist der Technologiepartner für ausgewählte akquirierte Unternehmen, der gemeinsam mit Fachkenntnissen in den Bereichen 3D-Druck, digitale Fertigung, Robotik und angewandte künstliche Intelligenz bewährte Ressourcen für Geschäftsmodellerneuerung und digitale Transformation zum Tragen bringt, um operative Exzellenz zu erreichen. Darüber hinaus wird OGx selektiv Multi-Sensor-Datenerfassung und Blockchain-Technologien anwenden, um eine erweiterte, prädiktive und präskriptive Analytik für die Verbesserung der operativen Leistung von Portfolio-Unternehmen zu erstellen.
Im September 2018 identifizierte OpenGate EverZinc als eines seiner kürzlich akquirierten Unternehmen, das für OGx gut aufgestellt war. Mittels einer Analyse von EverZinc, ein Spezialchemieunternehmen für Zink, werden fünf zentrale Initiativen eingeleitet, einschließlich:
- Verbesserung und Ausbau von EverZincs Marktposition per Technologieführerschaft und neuen digitalen Kompetenzen
- Beschleunigung der Markteinführung für erfolgskritische Anwendungen durch das EverZinc Open Innovation Program
- Optimierung von EverZincs weltweiter Vordenkerposition als Katalysator für Geschäftsentwicklung, Technologiepartnerschaften, Mitarbeiterbindung und gesteigerter Ertragsgenerierung
- Realisierung kontinuierlicher Verbesserungen des Fertigungsprozesses, indem Best Practices genutzt werden, sowie Anwendung von neuen Tools und maschinellem Lernen bzw. Sensoring
- Aufbau von erkennbarem Markenwert und massivem transformativem Zweck
OGx verkörpert OpenGates Verfolgung der neuesten exponentiellen Technologien sowie seine Integration dieser mit den besten schlanken Betriebsabläufen zur Förderung seiner Investitionsstrategie und Ertragssteigerung. Weitere Informationen zu OGx und zur Fallstudie EverZinc sind auf der Webseite von OpenGate verfügbar.
Über OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital ist eine weltweit tätige private Beteiligungsgesellschaft, die sich auf die Übernahme und Betriebsführung von Firmen spezialisiert hat, um deren Wert durch betriebliche Verbesserungen, Innovationen und Wachstum zu steigern. Die im Jahr 2005 gegründete Gesellschaft OpenGate Capital hat ihren Hauptsitz in der kalifornischen Metropole Los Angeles mit einer Niederlassung in der französischen Hauptstadt Paris. Die erfahrenen Fachleute von OpenGate verfügen über die entscheidenden Kompetenzen und Fähigkeiten für die Übernahme, die Übergangsphase, den Betrieb, den Aufbau und die Skalierung erfolgreicher Unternehmen. Bis heute hat OpenGate Capital mit seinen Vorfinanzierungen und Fondsinvestitionen mehr als 30 Akquisitionen einschließlich Unternehmensausgliederungen, interner Übernahmen, Sondersituationen und Transaktionen mit Privatverkäufern in Nordamerika und Europa durchgeführt. Weitere Informationen über OpenGate finden Sie unter www.opengatecapital.com.
