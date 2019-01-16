Dover To Acquire Belanger

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 04:16 PM EST
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Belanger, Inc. business ("Belanger"), a leading full-line car wash equipment manufacturer. Following the close of the transaction, Belanger will become part of the OPW business unit, a global leader in fluid handling solutions, in Dover's Fluids segment.
Headquartered in Northville, Michigan, and employing more than 150 people in the U.S., Belanger has served the car wash industry for nearly 50 years. Belanger, known for its strong engineering, reliability and innovative solutions, generated approximately $55 million in sales in 2018.
The addition of Belanger strengthens OPW's position as one of the largest car wash equipment and systems suppliers with strong brands in both conveyor tunnel and in-bay automatic segments, as well as large vehicle wash solutions. Dover expects the acquisition to be accretive to margins and Adjusted EPS in Year 1 and to achieve double-digit return on capital in three years, consistent with Dover's M&A criteria. The transaction price implies a multiple of 2018 EBITDA below 10x, prior to synergies but after the benefit of asset value step-up.
The demand for professional vehicle wash systems is growing due to a secular shift from manual washing to automated high-throughput professional systems. Robust long-term expansion in consumer demand for car wash services is supported by the convenience of professional washes, as well as increased adoption of loyalty programs by car wash operators.
"With the increasing popularity of commercial car washes, the vehicle wash solutions market is an attractive space where we intend to grow OPW," said Richard J. Tobin, Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to welcoming the talented team from Belanger. When combined with our PDQ business, one of our OPW brands, we will be able to offer customers a full breadth of products in this attractive market. This transaction reflects Dover's commitment to deploying capital strategically in close-to-core markets that offer potential for sustainable, profitable growth, and where our team can create value for shareholders."
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in early 2019.
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
About OPW:
For 125 years, OPW has led the way in designing and manufacturing world-class retail fueling and fluid handling solutions for the safe and efficient handling and distribution of fuels and critical fluids. OPW makes above ground and below ground products for both conventional, vapor recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank truck equipment, rail car valves and equipment, and car wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about OPW's 125 years of providing industry-leading solutions, visit our website at opwglobal.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Some of these statements may be indicated by words such as "may", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "intend", "guidance", "estimates", "suggest", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "forecast" and other words and terms that use the future tense or have a similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in law, including the effect of U.S. tax reform and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs, our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions, including the rightsizing plan described in this press release, changes in sourcing input costs or the supply of input materials, the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy, our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights, and various other factors that are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-to-acquire-belanger-300779756.html
SOURCE Dover
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:00 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 16, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST