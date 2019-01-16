Life Science Analytics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 04:17 PM EST
LONDON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Analytics Market: Overview
The life science analytics market report provides analysis of the life science analytics market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the life science analytics market over the forecast period.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5719344
It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key trends, regulations and policies, global IT spending analysis, ecosystem analysis, Porter's Five Force analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the market.A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the life science analytics market.
The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.
Global Life Science Analytics Market: Scope of the Report
The life science analytics market has been segmented based on type, component, application, end-user, and region.Based on component, the life science analytics market has been classified into software and services.
The software segment has been further bifurcated into on-premise and on-demand based on deployment type.The services segment has been bifurcated into professional and managed services.
In terms of application, the market has been categorized into clinical and preclinical trials, regulatory compliance, research and development, sales and marketing, and supply chain management.Based on end-user, the life science analytics market has been categorized into biomedical companies, laboratory and pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies.
The laboratory and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the life science analytics market over the forecast period. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global life science analytics market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.
The report also provides the competitive landscape for the life science analytics market, listing all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness, and developments.The competitive landscape section of the report offers an overview of the market share of several key players for the year 2017.
Life science analytics market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.
Moreover, the key takeaways section provided at the end of the competitive landscape section would help companies to make the best moves in this market.
This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the life science analytics market and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section.
Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market.
This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the life science analytics market.
Global Life Science Analytics Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database and industry white papers are referred to.
Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the life science analytics market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.
Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, outlook etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.
Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.
Global Life Science Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics
Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, SAP SE, Take Solutions, Inc., IQVIA (Quintiles, Inc.), and SCIOInspire, Corp. (Scio Health Analytics) are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.
The global life science analytics market is segmented as below:
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Type
Descriptive
Predictive
Prescriptive
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Component
Software
On-premise
On-demand
Services
Professional
Managed
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Application
Clinical and Preclinical Trials
Research and Development
Regulatory Compliance
Sales and Marketing
Supply Chain Management
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by End-user
Medical Device Companies
Biomedical Companies
Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Companies
Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5719344
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-science-analytics-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300779476.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 16, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 01:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST