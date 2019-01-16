Omron® HeartGuide™, the first wearable blood pressure monitor, a top award-winner at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 04:29 PM EST
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Healthcare, the global leader in personal heart health and wellness technology, has received global media recognition and top awards – including best wearable, best health tech, and a top innovation pick – at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, for its new HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor.
Omron HeartGuide – a wearable blood pressure monitor in the design of a wrist watch – was awarded Engadget's "Best of CES" award for best wearable. Editors at Engadget presented Omron representatives with the award on the Engadget CES stage during the final ceremonies. Tom's Guide awarded HeartGuide the "Best in Show" award for best health device at CES 2019, recognizing Omron's groundbreaking innovation in design, performance and user experience. HeartGuide was also selected as a recipient of the Techlicious "Top Picks of CES" award, which highlights new product innovations.
"Omron is honored by the global recognition we are receiving for HeartGuide and the awards at CES where more than 4,500 companies exhibit impressive new technology," said Omron Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg. "Consumer response has been overwhelming. HeartGuide is another example of how Omron is Going for Zero™ heart attacks and strokes – by creating innovative tools that help patients monitor their blood pressure and engage with their heart health in new ways."
Omron HeartGuide is the first wearable blood pressure monitor and was created for those who want to keep close watch on their blood pressure anytime, anywhere. HeartGuide uses oscillometric measurement to determine medically accurate blood pressure readings, which is the same technology used in a doctor's office. Omron filed more than 80 new patents to create HeartGuide, including components such as pumps and valves that are as small as a grain of rice. HeartGuide also measures activity and sleep through the accompanying HeartAdvisor app, a digital health service that provides personalized insights into a user's blood pressure readings.
"The Best of CES Award winners always represent some of the most innovative products in the world, and this year's winners are no different," said Dana Wollman, Editor-in-Chief of Engadget. "We feel honored to evaluate thousands of entries and highlight the most inventive and original technologies that are working to make consumers' lives easier through design and functionality."
Omron announced U.S. retail availability of HeartGuide during CES last week. The highly-anticipated HeartGuide recently received 510K FDA clearance as a medical device and is now available for purchase exclusively at OmronHealthcare.com.
About Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Omron Healthcare, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-heartguide-the-first-wearable-blood-pressure-monitor-a-top-award-winner-at-ces-2019-300779766.html
SOURCE Omron Healthcare, Inc.
