TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Agreements to Acquire 20 Travel Centers and Amend Leases with Hospitality Properties Trust to Reduce Total Annual Rent by $43.1 Million

TravelCenters of America LLC (Nasdaq: TA), or TA, today announced it entered agreements with its principal landlord, Hospitality Properties Trust (Nasdaq: HPT), or HPT, under which TA has agreed to acquire certain travel center properties it currently leases from HPT, and to amend its existing leases with HPT. The transaction highlights are:

TA has agreed to purchase 20 travel centers from HPT for $308.2 million. TA expects to purchase nine of the travel centers for $140.5 million on January 17, 2019, and expects to complete the remaining purchases in two closings by the end of January 2019. These sites are currently operated by TA and are located in 15 states. TA will continue to lease 179 properties under its five leases with HPT.

Andrew J. Rebholz, TA's Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

“The agreements announced today are expected to benefit TA in a number of ways. First, they will significantly reduce TA’s rental expense and improve TA’s operating and financial leverage; TA’s leverage ratio of 6.8x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 improves to 3.5x on a pro forma basis for this transaction. Second, they will significantly increase TA’s potential net operating cash flows and annual free cash flow. Third, they will provide TA with greater financial flexibility. Fourth, they will increase the number of unencumbered travel centers TA owns from 32 to 52. Finally, they will address uncertainty surrounding the deferred rent obligation while providing for a reduced amount to be paid.

“With the sale of the standalone convenience stores business concluded last month and the proceeds from that sale now committed to reduce TA’s leverage with the transaction announced today, TA can begin 2019 focused on our core travel center business and thoughtfully pursuing growth opportunities that include network expansion and TA’s industry leading truck service programs, while continuing to manage capital expenditures.”

The lease amendments also will increase the potential percentage rent payable by TA to HPT beginning in 2020 by an amount equal to 0.5% of the excess of nonfuel revenues at each leased site over the nonfuel revenues for 2019. Currently, percentage rent payable to HPT is determined as 3.0% of any increases in nonfuel revenues at each leased site over the applicable base year, which is 2015 for four of the leases (144 sites) and 2012 for one of the leases (35 sites) and the agreements do not change this calculation. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, TA’s total percentage rent payable to HPT for the 179 sites TA will continue to lease from HPT was $3.3 million.

The terms of the agreements between TA and HPT were negotiated and approved by special committees of TA’s Independent Directors and HPT’s Independent Trustees who were represented by separate counsel.

Conference Call:

On Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, TA will host a conference call to discuss these agreements. Following management's remarks, there will be a question and answer period. TA will also provide on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, a presentation regarding the transaction that will be available at www.TA-Petro.com, under the Events & Presentations section of the Investors section of the website, and as an exhibit to a Current Report on Exhibit 8-K filed with the SEC.

The conference call telephone number is 877-329-4614. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial 412-317-5437. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for about a week after the call. To hear the replay, dial 877-344-7529. The replay pass code is 10127808.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on TA's website at www.ta-petro.com. To access the webcast, participants should visit TA's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on TA's website for about one week after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of this call or webcast is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of TA. The Company's website is not incorporated as part of this press release.

About TravelCenters of America LLC:

TA's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 43 U.S. states and in Canada and standalone restaurants in 13 states. TA's travel centers operate under the "TravelCenters of America," "TA," "TA Express," "Petro Stopping Centers" and "Petro" brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair services, travel/convenience stores and other services designed to provide attractive and efficient travel experiences to professional drivers and other motorists. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the "Quaker Steak & Lube" brand name.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

