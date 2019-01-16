Schneider Teams Up with Trucker Tools for Next-Generation Truckload Capacity Management, Shipment Visibility

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 05:25 PM EST
RESTON, Va., and GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Tools LLC, which provides shipment visibility, carrier capacity management and predictive freight-matching solutions for the transportation industry, announced today that Schneider Transportation Management, a division of Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), has selected Trucker Tools' carrier management and shipment tracking software services to support its growing network of carriers and freight brokerage operations.
Schneider, a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, operates one of the trucking industry's largest and most sophisticated freight brokerage operations, moving loads and interacting with thousands of carriers daily, including small trucking fleets and owner-operators in North America. The company is incorporating Load Track and Smart Capacity, two of Trucker Tool's principal, cloud-based software applications, into its operational processes.
"We are growing our capabilities with Trucker Tools to deliver a better experience for carriers and easier access to the high-quality loads they expect from Schneider," said Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider's senior vice president and general manager of Logistics Services. "With Load Track, our carriers have an easy-to-use platform for delivering quality information on the progress and status of loads in transit as well as visibility to available loads. This allows us to more efficiently connect the right loads with the right carriers while enhancing the visibility shippers want."
"Trucker Tools is also a big selling point, especially with the small and micro-carriers, because of the popularity of its mobile app," Van Zeeland added.
The Trucker Tools mobile driver app provides a variety of useful driver-centric tools, information and resources, and has been downloaded by more than 500,000 truck drivers. The Load Track feature in the mobile app uses a smart phone's GPS software to continually update and deliver precise location data, which is sent from the driver's smart phone to the broker over Trucker Tools' confidential, secure network.
Schneider is also implementing Trucker Tools' Smart Capacity platform, which provides brokers with predictive freight-matching tools and real-time, trusted visibility into when and where trucks are available.
One key benefit for drivers and fleets already using the Trucker Tools mobile app for other services, is that they don't have to switch apps to connect with loads on Smart Capacity.
Smart Capacity's powerful algorithms and workflow tools help brokers optimally find, rank and match the best carrier with a load, significantly reducing manual tasks and eliminating multiple phone calls to find and secure a truck. Smart Capacity's predictive tools also provide brokers with accurate visibility into future availability of truck capacity, providing an important advance-planning capability that benefits both the broker and carrier.
"We are honored to be selected by one of America's most respected transportation companies to help them drive further efficiencies and quality improvements into its brokerage operations," said Prasad Gollapalli," founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. "Our goal is to enable our broker customers to leverage next-generation technology to improve their competitiveness and increase their 'stickiness' with carriers. Through Smart Capacity, Load Track and our mobile driver app, we're giving them unprecedented, trusted visibility into where and when those trucks are available – today, tomorrow and into next week."
About Trucker Tools -- Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility and freight matching solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company's popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 500,000 owner-operators and small-carrier drivers to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Load Track is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers to eliminate manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at http://www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales(at)truckertools.com
About Schneider – Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.
A $4.4 billion company (2017 revenue), Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit http://www.schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
SOURCE Trucker Tools
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 16, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST