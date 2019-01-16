OpenGate Capital lance sa capacité de transformation numérique OGx

|By Business Wire
OpenGate Capital, une société internationale de capital-investissement, a annoncé aujourd’hui le lancement d’OGx, une capacité de développement de la transformation des entreprises et d’innovation numérique récemment créée dans le cadre de l’engagement de la société à libérer le plein potentiel des entreprises qu’elle a rachetées.
Développée en 2018, OGx représente la puissance combinée des meilleures pratiques opérationnelles de la société, de l’innovation en matière de business model et des technologies exponentielles appliquées de façon à générer le XPotential™ pour des investissements sélectionnés.
Selon Andrew Nikou, fondateur et PDG d’OpenGate Capital, « Nous recherchons constamment des manières innovantes et différenciées d’accélérer la croissance rentable au sein des entreprises que nous rachetons. Nous sommes heureux de lancer OGx après avoir réussi sa phase pilote au cours de l’année 2018, reconnaissant que dans cette période de technologie accrue et de perturbation commerciale, la création de valeur durable et évolutive pendant notre période de détention doit aller bien au-delà des moteurs d’exploitation traditionnels. Nous pensons que beaucoup d’avantages peuvent être créés par la reprise d’entreprises de production traditionnelles afin de les mettre sur la voie du numérique. Nous sommes fermement convaincus que les opérations d’investissement privé traditionnelles doivent évoluer au-delà de la simple réduction des coûts, et adapter de nouvelles méthodes de pointe pour accélérer la croissance de l’entreprise de portefeuille ».
OGx est le partenaire technologique idéal d’un certain nombre d’entreprises rachetées, mettant à profit une innovation éprouvée en matière de business model ainsi que des ressources de transformation numérique, sans oublier son expertise du domaine dans l’impression 3D, la production numérique, la robotique, et l’intelligence artificielle appliquée, dans le but d’atteindre l’excellence opérationnelle. OGx appliquera en outre de manière sélective l’acquisition de données par plusieurs capteurs, ainsi que les technologies de chaîne de blocs pour créer une analytique avancée, prédictive et prescriptive, visant à renforcer les performances opérationnelles des sociétés de portefeuille.
En septembre 2018, OpenGate a identifié EverZinc comme l’une de ses entreprises récemment rachetées qui sera à même de bénéficier d’OGx. À la suite d’une analyse d’EverZinc, une entreprise chimique de zinc spécialisée, cinq grandes initiatives sont engagées, dont :
- Consolider et étendre la position de marché d’EverZinc grâce à un leadership technologique accru et de nouvelles capacités numériques.
- Accélérer le délai de commercialisation dans les applications critiques pour la mission via le Programme d’innovation ouverte d’EverZinc
- Intégrer le leadership avisé mondial d’EverZinc en tant que catalyseur du développement commercial, des partenariats technologiques, de la fidélisation des employés et d’une plus grande génération de chiffre d’affaires
- Fournir des améliorations continues du processus de production en exploitant les meilleures pratiques ainsi que l’application de nouveaux outils, l’apprentissage machine et la détection
- Créer une valeur de marque reconnaissable et un objectif de transformation massive
OGx représente la recherche et l’intégration, par OpenGate, des technologies exponentielles les plus récentes, avec les opérations rationalisées les meilleures de leur catégorie, avec comme objectif de soutenir sa stratégie d’investissement et de dynamiser ses rendements. D’autres informations sur OGx et l’étude de cas EverZinc se trouvent sur le site web d’OpenGate.
À propos d’OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital est une société internationale de capital-investissement spécialisée dans l’acquisition et l’exploitation d’entreprises pour créer de la nouvelle valeur par le biais d’améliorations opérationnelles, de l’innovation et de la croissance. Fondée en 2005, OpenGate Capital a son siège à Los Angeles, en Californie, et des bureaux européens à Paris, en France. Les professionnels d’OpenGate possèdent les compétences essentielles pour acquérir, mettre en œuvre, gérer, construire et faire évoluer des entreprises performantes. Actuellement, OpenGate Capital, grâce à ses placements de fonds et placements traditionnels, a procédé à plus de 30 acquisitions, y compris des démembrements d’entreprise, des rachats d’entreprise par les cadres, ainsi que des situations et des transactions spéciales avec des vendeurs privés en Amérique du Nord et en Europe. Pour en savoir plus sur OpenGate, veuillez consulter www.opengatecapital.com.
