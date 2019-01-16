Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ADT LLC

- Allegion plc

- ASSA ABLOY AB

- Axis Communications AB

- BIO-key, International, Inc.

- Bosch Security Systems



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457



ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEMS (ESS) MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Alarms

Electronic Access Control Systems

CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems

Other Electronic Security Systems



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and Infrastructure

Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market

Biometrics goes Mainstream

Edge Intelligence Technology

Convergence of IT and Security

Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology

Focus on Enhancing User Experience

Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information

Near-field communications (NFC)

IP Networked Devices

Global Market Outlook

Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to Spearhead Market Growth

Security Needs of the Public Sector Propels Demand for Electronic Security Systems

Developed Regions Lead the Global ESS Market

Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Table 1: Global Electronic Security Systems Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Rest of World and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry

Table 2: Compounded Annual Growth Rate in US Residential Construction (2017-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Compounded Annual Growth Rate in US Non-Residential Construction (2017-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Table 4: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems

IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market Growth

Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions

Tamper Detection

Face Detection

Intelligent Video Analysis

Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras

HD CCTV, Analog CCTV, & IP Camera: A Comparative Analysis

Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems

Table 6: Global CCTV and Video Surveillance Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

VSaaS Market to Exhibit Strong Growth

Emerging Trends in Video Surveillance Systems Market

Novel and Advanced Video Surveillance Cameras

Other Major Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities Summarized

More Number of 4K Compliant Cameras

Rising Significance of Cyber Security

Penetration of Smart Household Cameras

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence-Based Surveillance Cameras

Mobile Surveillance and Drones

IoT and Video Surveillance

Emerging Compression Standards

Opportunities for Security Integrators

Video Surveillance Data Storage to Take Off

Need for Cyber and Physical Security

Focus on Privacy Concerns

Adoption of Data Analytics

Solutions Integration Offers Flexibility to Users

Security of Surveillance Systems

With More Data, Need for More Storage

Cloud-Based Video Surveillance and Site Monitoring

High Consumer Expectations

Options to Look for Beyond IP Cameras

Falling Camera Prices

Vague Standards

Skepticism Related to Facial Recognition

Implications of Government Moves

Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand for Electronic Access Control Systems

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Mobile Identity (mID)

Digital Driver's License on the Mobile Phone

National Identity Schemes

Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Wireless Technology & Smartphones with Integrated NFC Technology

Access Control Systems with Integrated Video Surveillance

Cost-Effective Software-Centric Solutions

Biometrics-Based Access Control Solutions

Networked Systems and Solutions

Systems and Software that Enable Backward Compatibility

Wireless Access Control Devices

Drone Technology

Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption

Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology

Global Smartphones Penetration: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 7: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth

Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home Security Systems Market

Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions

Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems

Pocket-Sized Drones Incorporating Personal Security Features

Electronic Locks Disrupt the 'Conventional and Mechanical' Blacksmith Services

Future of Locksmith Services

Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors

Electronic Locking Hardware

Cylindrical Locks

Mortise Locks

Exit Devices

Double Door Exits

Retrofit Options

Extreme Service

Storefront Doors

Solid Glass Doors

Frame Mounted Devices

Sliding Glass Doors

Power Options

Modification of Fire-rated Doors

Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market Demand

Table 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur Demand for Card-Based EACS

Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS

Smart Cards Outshines Legacy & Proximity Cards

Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology Fast Replacing the Vulnerable Traditional Access Control Approaches

Benefits

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems, Bodes Well for the Market

Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS in Enterprise Sector

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment

Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth

Despite Market Saturation, Advanced Products to Sustain Growth in the Alarms Segment

Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models Sustain Market Growth for Alarms



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems)

Offline/Wireless Locks

IP-Based Access Control Solutions

Wireless Access Control Solutions

Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions

Aperio®

CLIQ™

SMARTair™

Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems

Intelligent Smart Applications

Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components

Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software

Pure IP™ RC-04 from ISONAS

New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale

JustIN Mobile

IOM Access Control Tablet

Cellular Select Gate Series

HID Mobile Access

Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock

Keys as a Service

PoE Locks

Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities

Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software

Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit

Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller

i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance

Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers

FlashLock for Mobile Access

USB Audit Lock 3006/3007

K200 Cabinet Locks

Universal Grade 1 Strikes

XS4 One

DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator

nex-Touch Keypad Lock

Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras

A Glance at Select Home Security Cameras

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Netgear Arlo Pro 2

Logi Circle 2 Wired

Hive View

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Netatmo Welcome

Canary Smart Security Camera

Canary Flex HD Security Camera

Somfy One

Ezviz Mini 360 Plus

Ring Floodlight Camera

Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor Surveillance Camera

YI Outdoor Security Camera

Reolink Argus Outdoor Wireless Security Camera

Blink XT Home Security Camera System



5. ISSUES & CHALLENGES



False Alarms: A Key Cause of Concern for the Alarms Market

Causes of False Alarms in Intruder Detection Systems

Closed Circuit Television Systems (CCTV): An Issue of Privacy

Controversies Surrounding the CCTV Hype

Effectiveness in Crime Prevention under Question

Legal and Courtroom Issues

Civil Liberty and Infringement at Workplace Issues

Higher Costs Still Haunt EACS & CCTV and Video Surveillance Implementation

Awareness Levels Continues to be Low, Particularly in Developing Markets

Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Alarms

Electronic Access Control Systems

Types of Electronic Access Control Systems

Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Biometrics-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Audio and Video-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Keypad-Based Electronic Access Control Systems

Multi-Technology Electronic Access Control Systems

Radio Frequency Identification Systems

Electronic Asset Tracking and Protection Systems

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) & Video Surveillance Systems

Cameras

Recorders

Monitors



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



ESS Market: An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Consolidation Activity Continues in the Fragmented ESS Market

Select M&A Transactions in the Electronic Security Systems Marketplace: 2013-2018

EACS Market: Fragmented and Highly Competitive Marketplace

Table 10: Leading Players in the Global Access Control Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, Stanley Black & Decker, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CCTV and Video Surveillance Market Witness Increasing Consolidation and Competition

Table 11: Leading Players in the Global IP Cameras Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Axis Communications, Dahua, Hanwha Techwin, Hikvision, Panasonic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Threats Push Manufacturers to Explore New Strategies

Competition from Asian Manufacturers Lead to a Fall in Equipment Prices

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

Novel Product Offerings Keep Consumer Interests Sufficiently Kindled

The Quest for Product Differentiation Continues among Video Camera Manufacturers

Day/Night CCTV Cameras

Smart Cameras

Alarm Manufacturers Bank on Product Advancements to Revive Margins

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ADT LLC (USA)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

ISONAS (USA)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

HID Global (USA)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Brinks Home Security (USA)

Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)

Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)

DoorKing, Inc. (USA)

dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Genetec, Inc. (Canada)

Global Security Solutions (Canada)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IDEMIA (France)

IDenticard Systems (USA)

Identiv, Inc. (USA)

Johnson Controls plc (Ireland)

Kisi, Inc. (USA)

March Networks Corporation (Canada)

MOBOTIX AG (Germany)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)

NEC Corporation of America (USA)

Nortek Security & Control LLC (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)

SecuGen Corporation (USA)

STANLEY Security (UK)

Swann (Australia)

United Technologies Corporation (USA)

Vanderbilt Industries (USA)

Vector Security, Inc. (USA)

Vivint, Inc. (USA)

7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

ARLO Unveils Arlo Ultra, 4k Ultra HD Resolution Camera

Pelco™ Launches GFC Professional 4K Camera for Video Security Applications

Dahua Introduces Fortress Series Wired Alarm Products

Dahua Introduces AI XVR Products for Perimeter Protection

FUJIFILM Introduces FUJIFILM SX800 Surveillance Camera

SALTO Launches Revolutionary SVN-Flex Solution

Identiv Integrates Hirsch Velocity Software with Allegion's Wireless Lock Technology

March Networks® Rolls Out Intelligent Video Recording and Management Solution for European Bus Fleet and Passenger Rail

Axis Introduces New Specialty Corner Cameras

Nortek Security & Control Launches New ELAN® Surveillance Cameras

Pelco™ Unveils Rugged Spectra Professional IR PTZ Camera

VIVOTEK Introduces Ultra HD Cameras

Dahua Launches deepsense Series Face Recognition & Face Detection Network Cameras

MOBOTIX Introduces MOBOTIX MOVE Video Surveillance Cameras

Dahua Introduces Deep Learning-Powered Network Video Recorder

Axis Introduces Advanced Dome Cameras for Surveillance in Harsh Settings

March Networks® Launches SE2 Series IP Surveillance Cameras

Dahua Introduces Mini PT/PTZ IR Camera

Axis Launches IR Cameras and Discreet Sensor Units

Alarm.com Introduces Smarter Access Control for Businesses

SecuGen Unveils Ultra-Slim Hamster Pro 10 and U10 sensors

DIGISOL Introduces 5MP Fixed Bullet IP CCTV Camera

Dahua Introduces H.265 XVR Product Series

Axis Launches PTZ Camera with Wireless Input/ Output Connectivity

Ring Launches Home Security Devices Portfolio

Abode Rolls Out Iota DIY HomeKit Security System

Honeywell Introduces Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera

Panasonic Launches i-PRO EXTREME Line Up

Honeywell Unveils Total Connect HD Video Cameras

Dahua's H.265 PTZ Cameras Support the QNAP's surveillance solutions

Videofied Introduces Outdoor Motion Viewer

Guardforce Unveils 4G Speed Dome Camera

Guardforce Introduces Solar Bullet Camera System

Presco Unveils PSC16 Proximity Reader

Pelco's Multi-Sensor Cameras Combine with 20 of the Leading VMS Solutions

MOBOTIX Unveils New Indoor Models Camera Line

Videocon Telecom Introduces Internet-Based CCTV Camera

Fermax Unveils New Smile Touch Monitor

Panasonic Introduces IP CCTV Camera Systems

Total Recall Unveils CrimeEye-RD-2 with a 180-Degree Camera Option

Total Recall Introduces CrimeEye RD-2 Video Surveillance Unit

INDEPENDENT Locksmiths & Security Unveils Security Vision Networks

Fermax Introduces VEO-XS Door Entry Monitor

Pelco Unveils Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras

Nortek Increase Access Control Product Line

Dentiv to Introduce Access Control Solutions

Chatsworth Unveils eConnect EAC System

Dahua Eco-Savvy 3.0 Cameras Combine with AxxonSoft

CPS Introduces Deltabell Plus

AnG Introduces New Home Automation Camera Series

7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Evolver and eVigilant to Merge to Create Converged Security Solutions

UTC Completes Takeover of S2 Security

Brady Corporation Merges PDS and IDenticard Individual into PDC IDenticard

Avante Takes Over Veridin Systems

NuLife Sciences Announces Rebranding to Gulf West Security Network

NuLife Sciences Completes Merger with Two Electronic Security Companies

Convergint Takes Over Access Control Technologies

Alarm.com Enters into Partnership with Aviva

Allegion Acquires ISONAS

Kongsberg to Divest Subsea Camera Business to Imenco

ADS Security Acquires Alarm One

Dormakaba Acquires Commercial Building Physical Access Solution

Magal Takes Over ESC BAZ

ADT Purchases Acme Security Systems

Cemtrex Takes Over Stake in Vicon Industries

Securitas Acquires Alphatron Security Systems

Bosch Security Systems Renamed as Bosch Building Technologies

Amazon Acquires Ring

MONI and Brink's Enter into Trademark Licensing Agreement

LaForce Completes Take Over of Electronic Security Systems

Wayne Alarm Takes Over Lexington Alarm Systems

ASSA ABLOY Combines HES and Securitron Brands to Form Electronic Security Hardware

Prosegur Takes Over Viewpoint to Enter US Security Market

Bosch Security Systems and Sony Partner for Video Security Solutions

Kastle Takes Over Urban Alarm

Tech Electronics Takes Over PFAS

Delta Electronics to Take Over Shares in VIVOTEK

ADT Acquire Protec

Dahua Enters Partnership with ASUSTOR

MAC Takes Over Western Security Systems

Salto Takes Over Clay

Dahua Inaugurates Subsidiary in Sofia

Apax Partners to Take Over 3M's Electronic Monitoring Business

Convergint Technologies Takes Over ISS

ASSA ABLOY to Take Over IDS

Convergint Takes Over Operational Security Systems

Luxury Cosmetics Enters into Deal with Gunnebo Gateway



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Alarms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increase in Spending on Security and Infrastructure Rebuilding by Government Drives Healthy Market Growth

Growing Demand for Efficient, Fast and User-Friendly Solutions Catapults EACS to the Dominant Position

Key Trends and Drivers Summarized

Table 27: US Access Control Systems Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Banking & Financial Services; Entertainment & Retail; Government Agencies; Hospitals & Educational Centers; Office Buildings; Process & Manufacturing Facilities; Residential Buildings; and Transportation & Logistics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift to Cloud to Gain Traction

Access Control-as-a-Service (ACaaS)

Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security

Self-Installed Security Systems for the Rental Market

Resurgence in New Housing Construction: A Major Growth Driver

Table 28: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2018): Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spate of Security Breaches Drive Strong Demand for ESS in the Non-Residential Segment

Table 29: US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: US Non-Residential Electronic Security Systems Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Banking & Financial Services, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Office Buildings, Process & Manufacturing, Retail, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Prominence of ESS in the Banking Industry

Healthcare Guidelines to Beef-up Security in Hospitals

Chemical Industry Concentrates on Improving Security

Violations in Computer Networks Affect Corporations and Government Agencies

Biometric Applications Hold Potential Opportunities for Defense Establishments

New Products to Sustain Positive Growth for the Saturated Alarms Market

Video Surveillance Equipment Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Expanding Application Base Benefit Market Prospects for CCTVs & Video Surveillance

Law Enforcement and Defense Applications Drive CCTV Demand

Police Vehicles Increasingly Equipped with Video Surveillance Systems

Technological Innovations Boost Market Adoption

Proliferation of IoT Drive Demand for Advanced Video Management Solutions

VSaaS and in-Band Analytics Go Hand-in-Hand

Digital Video Security Systems Hold the Key to Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances: The New Norm in the ESS Marketplace

Emerging Business Models in the US Electronic Security Market

Security as a Service (SaaS)

Do-it-yourself (DIY) Security

Multiple-System Operators (MSO)

System Integration and Convergent Innovation: Order of the Day

Security Analytics Market: Highly Competitive

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Smart Cards and Biometrics Continue to Rule the Canadian EACS Market

Regulations

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Awareness & Innovative Product Offerings Drive Market Adoption in Japan

Facial Recognition at Airports to Boost Prospects

Video Surveillance Market: Growing Security Threats Propel Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Demand for Card-Based EACS Continue to Rise in Europe

Healthcare Sector: A Major End-Use Segment for Smart Cards

Rising Focus on International Trade Bodes Well for Fingerprint Biometrics

Security Concerns Escalate Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Equipment

Residential Security Systems Market Rides on the Need for Security of Homes

Mature Alarm Systems Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: French 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Technologically Advanced and Affordable Security Systems Drive Market Growth

Increased Investments in Non-Residential Sector Drive Demand for EACS

Rising Government Spending Benefit Fingerprint Biometrics Market

Table 55: UK Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Deployment of Smart Cards in the Healthcare Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: UK Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: UK 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Electronic Security Systems Market: An Overview

Video Surveillance Systems: Buoyant Building Construction Activity to Continue Propping Up Market Growth

Increasing Government Investments Drive Biometrics Market Growth

Table 62: Russian Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Scanning, Signature Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Nature of the Market Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

China and India Spearhead CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems Market Growth

e-Passport and National ID Programs in Several Asian Countries Boost Penetration

Resident Identity Card Initiative in China

'Aadhaar' UIDAI Initiative: A Major Biometrics Project in India

Asian Countries to Use Biometrics for Border Control

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

High Growth Projected for the Chinese Electronic Security Systems Market

China's Video Surveillance Market Witnessing Phenomenal Growth

Public Security and Infrastructure Investments Drive Robust Demand for CCTVs

Replacements Surpass New Installations Driven by Deep Learning Analytics Enabled Systems

Deep Learning Technologies: A Complete Value Chain Ecosystem for Video Analysis

HD CCTVs Witness Lower Demand, Higher Preference for IP Video Surveillance Systems

China: The World's Largest Video Surveillance Market & the Global Manufacturing Hub

Hikvision: One of the Largest Video Surveillance Solution Providers in the World

Competitive Landscape: Players Focus on Geographic and Product Diversification

Table 75: Leading Players in the Chinese Video Surveillance Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dahua, Hikvision, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Leading Players in the Chinese Access Control Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Bosch, GE Security, HID Global, Honeywell, Hyundai, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Indian Security and Surveillance Market: Significant Growth Ahead

Real Estate Boom and Government Investments Drive Strong Growth

Key Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities: New Revenue Pockets

Emergence of New Business Models

Governmental Intervention

Supportive Cost Structure

Growing Awareness and Rise in Crime and Terrorism Acts: Primary Growth Drivers

Expanding Aviation Industry Fuel Demand for Airlines and Aviation Security Systems

Electronic Surveillance, Mobile Surveillance and Video Analytics Grow in Prominence

Growing Popularity of Technologically Advanced Security Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

Adoption of Integrated Security Solutions and Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Momentum

Modernization Efforts and Favorable Regulations Benefit Demand for Access Control Solutions

Migration to Mobile Platforms

Video Surveillance Systems: A Lucrative Marketplace

Enterprises Show Greater Interest in Migrating to Digital Surveillance

Competition

Table 80: Indian Video Surveillance Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Indian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 87: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Security Products and Services Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Brazilian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9.6.3 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Key Regional Markets

The United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 259) The United States (130) Canada (12) Japan (5) Europe (78) - France (7) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (30) - Italy (3) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28) Middle East (3) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-security-systems-ess-industry-300779443.html

SOURCE Reportlinker