Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry

|January 16, 2019 07:09 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADT LLC
- Allegion plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Axis Communications AB
- BIO-key, International, Inc.
- Bosch Security Systems
ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEMS (ESS) MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Alarms
Electronic Access Control Systems
CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
Other Electronic Security Systems
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and Infrastructure
Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market
Biometrics goes Mainstream
Edge Intelligence Technology
Convergence of IT and Security
Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology
Focus on Enhancing User Experience
Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information
Near-field communications (NFC)
IP Networked Devices
Global Market Outlook
Rising Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems to Spearhead Market Growth
Security Needs of the Public Sector Propels Demand for Electronic Security Systems
Developed Regions Lead the Global ESS Market
Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Table 1: Global Electronic Security Systems Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Rest of World and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Fortunes Strongly Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry
Table 2: Compounded Annual Growth Rate in US Residential Construction (2017-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Compounded Annual Growth Rate in US Non-Residential Construction (2017-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Table 4: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market Growth
Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions
Tamper Detection
Face Detection
Intelligent Video Analysis
Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras
HD CCTV, Analog CCTV, & IP Camera: A Comparative Analysis
Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
Table 6: Global CCTV and Video Surveillance Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
VSaaS Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
Emerging Trends in Video Surveillance Systems Market
Novel and Advanced Video Surveillance Cameras
Other Major Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities Summarized
More Number of 4K Compliant Cameras
Rising Significance of Cyber Security
Penetration of Smart Household Cameras
Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence-Based Surveillance Cameras
Mobile Surveillance and Drones
IoT and Video Surveillance
Emerging Compression Standards
Opportunities for Security Integrators
Video Surveillance Data Storage to Take Off
Need for Cyber and Physical Security
Focus on Privacy Concerns
Adoption of Data Analytics
Solutions Integration Offers Flexibility to Users
Security of Surveillance Systems
With More Data, Need for More Storage
Cloud-Based Video Surveillance and Site Monitoring
High Consumer Expectations
Options to Look for Beyond IP Cameras
Falling Camera Prices
Vague Standards
Skepticism Related to Facial Recognition
Implications of Government Moves
Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand for Electronic Access Control Systems
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Mobile Identity (mID)
Digital Driver's License on the Mobile Phone
National Identity Schemes
Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)
Wireless Technology & Smartphones with Integrated NFC Technology
Access Control Systems with Integrated Video Surveillance
Cost-Effective Software-Centric Solutions
Biometrics-Based Access Control Solutions
Networked Systems and Solutions
Systems and Software that Enable Backward Compatibility
Wireless Access Control Devices
Drone Technology
Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption
Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology
Global Smartphones Penetration: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 7: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth
Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home Security Systems Market
Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions
Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems
Pocket-Sized Drones Incorporating Personal Security Features
Electronic Locks Disrupt the 'Conventional and Mechanical' Blacksmith Services
Future of Locksmith Services
Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors
Electronic Locking Hardware
Cylindrical Locks
Mortise Locks
Exit Devices
Double Door Exits
Retrofit Options
Extreme Service
Storefront Doors
Solid Glass Doors
Frame Mounted Devices
Sliding Glass Doors
Power Options
Modification of Fire-rated Doors
Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market Demand
Table 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur Demand for Card-Based EACS
Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS
Smart Cards Outshines Legacy & Proximity Cards
Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology Fast Replacing the Vulnerable Traditional Access Control Approaches
Benefits
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology
Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics
Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems, Bodes Well for the Market
Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS in Enterprise Sector
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth
Despite Market Saturation, Advanced Products to Sustain Growth in the Alarms Segment
Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models Sustain Market Growth for Alarms
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems)
Offline/Wireless Locks
IP-Based Access Control Solutions
Wireless Access Control Solutions
Innovative Wire-Free Access Control Solutions
Aperio®
CLIQ™
SMARTair™
Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems
Intelligent Smart Applications
Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components
Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software
Pure IP™ RC-04 from ISONAS
New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale
JustIN Mobile
IOM Access Control Tablet
Cellular Select Gate Series
HID Mobile Access
Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock
Keys as a Service
PoE Locks
Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities
Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit
Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller
i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance
Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers
FlashLock for Mobile Access
USB Audit Lock 3006/3007
K200 Cabinet Locks
Universal Grade 1 Strikes
XS4 One
DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator
nex-Touch Keypad Lock
Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras
A Glance at Select Home Security Cameras
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
Netgear Arlo Pro 2
Logi Circle 2 Wired
Hive View
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
Netatmo Welcome
Canary Smart Security Camera
Canary Flex HD Security Camera
Somfy One
Ezviz Mini 360 Plus
Ring Floodlight Camera
Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor Surveillance Camera
YI Outdoor Security Camera
Reolink Argus Outdoor Wireless Security Camera
Blink XT Home Security Camera System
5. ISSUES & CHALLENGES
False Alarms: A Key Cause of Concern for the Alarms Market
Causes of False Alarms in Intruder Detection Systems
Closed Circuit Television Systems (CCTV): An Issue of Privacy
Controversies Surrounding the CCTV Hype
Effectiveness in Crime Prevention under Question
Legal and Courtroom Issues
Civil Liberty and Infringement at Workplace Issues
Higher Costs Still Haunt EACS & CCTV and Video Surveillance Implementation
Awareness Levels Continues to be Low, Particularly in Developing Markets
Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Alarms
Electronic Access Control Systems
Types of Electronic Access Control Systems
Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Biometrics-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Audio and Video-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Keypad-Based Electronic Access Control Systems
Multi-Technology Electronic Access Control Systems
Radio Frequency Identification Systems
Electronic Asset Tracking and Protection Systems
Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) & Video Surveillance Systems
Cameras
Recorders
Monitors
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
ESS Market: An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Consolidation Activity Continues in the Fragmented ESS Market
Select M&A Transactions in the Electronic Security Systems Marketplace: 2013-2018
EACS Market: Fragmented and Highly Competitive Marketplace
Table 10: Leading Players in the Global Access Control Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, Stanley Black & Decker, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
CCTV and Video Surveillance Market Witness Increasing Consolidation and Competition
Table 11: Leading Players in the Global IP Cameras Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Axis Communications, Dahua, Hanwha Techwin, Hikvision, Panasonic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Threats Push Manufacturers to Explore New Strategies
Competition from Asian Manufacturers Lead to a Fall in Equipment Prices
Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success
Novel Product Offerings Keep Consumer Interests Sufficiently Kindled
The Quest for Product Differentiation Continues among Video Camera Manufacturers
Day/Night CCTV Cameras
Smart Cameras
Alarm Manufacturers Bank on Product Advancements to Revive Margins
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ISONAS (USA)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
Brinks Home Security (USA)
Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Genetec, Inc. (Canada)
Global Security Solutions (Canada)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDEMIA (France)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls plc (Ireland)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
March Networks Corporation (Canada)
MOBOTIX AG (Germany)
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
Nortek Security & Control LLC (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)
SecuGen Corporation (USA)
STANLEY Security (UK)
Swann (Australia)
United Technologies Corporation (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
Vector Security, Inc. (USA)
Vivint, Inc. (USA)
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
ARLO Unveils Arlo Ultra, 4k Ultra HD Resolution Camera
Pelco™ Launches GFC Professional 4K Camera for Video Security Applications
Dahua Introduces Fortress Series Wired Alarm Products
Dahua Introduces AI XVR Products for Perimeter Protection
FUJIFILM Introduces FUJIFILM SX800 Surveillance Camera
SALTO Launches Revolutionary SVN-Flex Solution
Identiv Integrates Hirsch Velocity Software with Allegion's Wireless Lock Technology
March Networks® Rolls Out Intelligent Video Recording and Management Solution for European Bus Fleet and Passenger Rail
Axis Introduces New Specialty Corner Cameras
Nortek Security & Control Launches New ELAN® Surveillance Cameras
Pelco™ Unveils Rugged Spectra Professional IR PTZ Camera
VIVOTEK Introduces Ultra HD Cameras
Dahua Launches deepsense Series Face Recognition & Face Detection Network Cameras
MOBOTIX Introduces MOBOTIX MOVE Video Surveillance Cameras
Dahua Introduces Deep Learning-Powered Network Video Recorder
Axis Introduces Advanced Dome Cameras for Surveillance in Harsh Settings
March Networks® Launches SE2 Series IP Surveillance Cameras
Dahua Introduces Mini PT/PTZ IR Camera
Axis Launches IR Cameras and Discreet Sensor Units
Alarm.com Introduces Smarter Access Control for Businesses
SecuGen Unveils Ultra-Slim Hamster Pro 10 and U10 sensors
DIGISOL Introduces 5MP Fixed Bullet IP CCTV Camera
Dahua Introduces H.265 XVR Product Series
Axis Launches PTZ Camera with Wireless Input/ Output Connectivity
Ring Launches Home Security Devices Portfolio
Abode Rolls Out Iota DIY HomeKit Security System
Honeywell Introduces Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera
Panasonic Launches i-PRO EXTREME Line Up
Honeywell Unveils Total Connect HD Video Cameras
Dahua's H.265 PTZ Cameras Support the QNAP's surveillance solutions
Videofied Introduces Outdoor Motion Viewer
Guardforce Unveils 4G Speed Dome Camera
Guardforce Introduces Solar Bullet Camera System
Presco Unveils PSC16 Proximity Reader
Pelco's Multi-Sensor Cameras Combine with 20 of the Leading VMS Solutions
MOBOTIX Unveils New Indoor Models Camera Line
Videocon Telecom Introduces Internet-Based CCTV Camera
Fermax Unveils New Smile Touch Monitor
Panasonic Introduces IP CCTV Camera Systems
Total Recall Unveils CrimeEye-RD-2 with a 180-Degree Camera Option
Total Recall Introduces CrimeEye RD-2 Video Surveillance Unit
INDEPENDENT Locksmiths & Security Unveils Security Vision Networks
Fermax Introduces VEO-XS Door Entry Monitor
Pelco Unveils Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras
Nortek Increase Access Control Product Line
Dentiv to Introduce Access Control Solutions
Chatsworth Unveils eConnect EAC System
Dahua Eco-Savvy 3.0 Cameras Combine with AxxonSoft
CPS Introduces Deltabell Plus
AnG Introduces New Home Automation Camera Series
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Evolver and eVigilant to Merge to Create Converged Security Solutions
UTC Completes Takeover of S2 Security
Brady Corporation Merges PDS and IDenticard Individual into PDC IDenticard
Avante Takes Over Veridin Systems
NuLife Sciences Announces Rebranding to Gulf West Security Network
NuLife Sciences Completes Merger with Two Electronic Security Companies
Convergint Takes Over Access Control Technologies
Alarm.com Enters into Partnership with Aviva
Allegion Acquires ISONAS
Kongsberg to Divest Subsea Camera Business to Imenco
ADS Security Acquires Alarm One
Dormakaba Acquires Commercial Building Physical Access Solution
Magal Takes Over ESC BAZ
ADT Purchases Acme Security Systems
Cemtrex Takes Over Stake in Vicon Industries
Securitas Acquires Alphatron Security Systems
Bosch Security Systems Renamed as Bosch Building Technologies
Amazon Acquires Ring
MONI and Brink's Enter into Trademark Licensing Agreement
LaForce Completes Take Over of Electronic Security Systems
Wayne Alarm Takes Over Lexington Alarm Systems
ASSA ABLOY Combines HES and Securitron Brands to Form Electronic Security Hardware
Prosegur Takes Over Viewpoint to Enter US Security Market
Bosch Security Systems and Sony Partner for Video Security Solutions
Kastle Takes Over Urban Alarm
Tech Electronics Takes Over PFAS
Delta Electronics to Take Over Shares in VIVOTEK
ADT Acquire Protec
Dahua Enters Partnership with ASUSTOR
MAC Takes Over Western Security Systems
Salto Takes Over Clay
Dahua Inaugurates Subsidiary in Sofia
Apax Partners to Take Over 3M's Electronic Monitoring Business
Convergint Technologies Takes Over ISS
ASSA ABLOY to Take Over IDS
Convergint Takes Over Operational Security Systems
Luxury Cosmetics Enters into Deal with Gunnebo Gateway
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Alarms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increase in Spending on Security and Infrastructure Rebuilding by Government Drives Healthy Market Growth
Growing Demand for Efficient, Fast and User-Friendly Solutions Catapults EACS to the Dominant Position
Key Trends and Drivers Summarized
Table 27: US Access Control Systems Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Banking & Financial Services; Entertainment & Retail; Government Agencies; Hospitals & Educational Centers; Office Buildings; Process & Manufacturing Facilities; Residential Buildings; and Transportation & Logistics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shift to Cloud to Gain Traction
Access Control-as-a-Service (ACaaS)
Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security
Self-Installed Security Systems for the Rental Market
Resurgence in New Housing Construction: A Major Growth Driver
Table 28: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2018): Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spate of Security Breaches Drive Strong Demand for ESS in the Non-Residential Segment
Table 29: US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Non-Residential Electronic Security Systems Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Banking & Financial Services, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Office Buildings, Process & Manufacturing, Retail, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Prominence of ESS in the Banking Industry
Healthcare Guidelines to Beef-up Security in Hospitals
Chemical Industry Concentrates on Improving Security
Violations in Computer Networks Affect Corporations and Government Agencies
Biometric Applications Hold Potential Opportunities for Defense Establishments
New Products to Sustain Positive Growth for the Saturated Alarms Market
Video Surveillance Equipment Market: Stable Growth Ahead
Expanding Application Base Benefit Market Prospects for CCTVs & Video Surveillance
Law Enforcement and Defense Applications Drive CCTV Demand
Police Vehicles Increasingly Equipped with Video Surveillance Systems
Technological Innovations Boost Market Adoption
Proliferation of IoT Drive Demand for Advanced Video Management Solutions
VSaaS and in-Band Analytics Go Hand-in-Hand
Digital Video Security Systems Hold the Key to Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances: The New Norm in the ESS Marketplace
Emerging Business Models in the US Electronic Security Market
Security as a Service (SaaS)
Do-it-yourself (DIY) Security
Multiple-System Operators (MSO)
System Integration and Convergent Innovation: Order of the Day
Security Analytics Market: Highly Competitive
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Smart Cards and Biometrics Continue to Rule the Canadian EACS Market
Regulations
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Canadian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Awareness & Innovative Product Offerings Drive Market Adoption in Japan
Facial Recognition at Airports to Boost Prospects
Video Surveillance Market: Growing Security Threats Propel Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Japanese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demand for Card-Based EACS Continue to Rise in Europe
Healthcare Sector: A Major End-Use Segment for Smart Cards
Rising Focus on International Trade Bodes Well for Fingerprint Biometrics
Security Concerns Escalate Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Equipment
Residential Security Systems Market Rides on the Need for Security of Homes
Mature Alarm Systems Market Witnesses Sluggish Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 46: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: French 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 49: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: German Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: German 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 52: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Italian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Technologically Advanced and Affordable Security Systems Drive Market Growth
Increased Investments in Non-Residential Sector Drive Demand for EACS
Rising Government Spending Benefit Fingerprint Biometrics Market
Table 55: UK Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Deployment of Smart Cards in the Healthcare Sector
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: UK Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: UK 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Electronic Security Systems Market: An Overview
Video Surveillance Systems: Buoyant Building Construction Activity to Continue Propping Up Market Growth
Increasing Government Investments Drive Biometrics Market Growth
Table 62: Russian Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Scanning, Signature Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Russian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Unpenetrated and Underpenetrated Nature of the Market Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
China and India Spearhead CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems Market Growth
e-Passport and National ID Programs in Several Asian Countries Boost Penetration
Resident Identity Card Initiative in China
'Aadhaar' UIDAI Initiative: A Major Biometrics Project in India
Asian Countries to Use Biometrics for Border Control
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
High Growth Projected for the Chinese Electronic Security Systems Market
China's Video Surveillance Market Witnessing Phenomenal Growth
Public Security and Infrastructure Investments Drive Robust Demand for CCTVs
Replacements Surpass New Installations Driven by Deep Learning Analytics Enabled Systems
Deep Learning Technologies: A Complete Value Chain Ecosystem for Video Analysis
HD CCTVs Witness Lower Demand, Higher Preference for IP Video Surveillance Systems
China: The World's Largest Video Surveillance Market & the Global Manufacturing Hub
Hikvision: One of the Largest Video Surveillance Solution Providers in the World
Competitive Landscape: Players Focus on Geographic and Product Diversification
Table 75: Leading Players in the Chinese Video Surveillance Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dahua, Hikvision, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Leading Players in the Chinese Access Control Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Bosch, GE Security, HID Global, Honeywell, Hyundai, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Indian Security and Surveillance Market: Significant Growth Ahead
Real Estate Boom and Government Investments Drive Strong Growth
Key Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Adoption of Innovative Technologies
Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities: New Revenue Pockets
Emergence of New Business Models
Governmental Intervention
Supportive Cost Structure
Growing Awareness and Rise in Crime and Terrorism Acts: Primary Growth Drivers
Expanding Aviation Industry Fuel Demand for Airlines and Aviation Security Systems
Electronic Surveillance, Mobile Surveillance and Video Analytics Grow in Prominence
Growing Popularity of Technologically Advanced Security Solutions Bodes Well for the Market
Adoption of Integrated Security Solutions and Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Momentum
Modernization Efforts and Favorable Regulations Benefit Demand for Access Control Solutions
Migration to Mobile Platforms
Video Surveillance Systems: A Lucrative Marketplace
Enterprises Show Greater Interest in Migrating to Digital Surveillance
Competition
Table 80: Indian Video Surveillance Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Indian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 87: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Security Products and Services Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Brazilian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6.3 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Review of Key Regional Markets
The United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 259) The United States (130) Canada (12) Japan (5) Europe (78) - France (7) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (30) - Italy (3) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28) Middle East (3) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
