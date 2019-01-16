CenturyLink Adds Singapore to Global Security Operations Center Footprint

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 08:00 PM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global threat landscape continues to increase in size and complexity, so does the number of add-on security solutions designed to address these challenges. In response, enterprises around the world are turning to network solutions with built-in security. Today, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) unveils its eighth global security operations center (SOC), offering customers in Asia Pacific greater ability to predict, protect and respond to internal and external threats with CenturyLink's network-based security solutions.
To learn more about CenturyLink's security solutions in Asia Pacific, visit: https://www.centurylink.com.sg/security.html.
"Our goal at CenturyLink is to make security simple for today's digital businesses," said Chris Betz, chief security officer for CenturyLink. "By embedding security into the network, customers have access to secure networking solutions powered by our expansive view of the global threat landscape and our proactive approach to mitigating threats on the global internet, without the need to manage additional add-on services."
According to Securing Connectivity Across the Asia/Pacific for a Trusted Digital Future, an IDC vendor spotlight sponsored by CenturyLink, November 2018, more than 80 percent of organizations in Asia Pacific do not have security proficiency or an optimal security program. IDC also predicts that by 2020, 30 percent of security spending will be with vendors offering integrated security solutions that are powered by the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and analytics.
"Asia Pacific organizations are facing an ever-evolving threat landscape, where the complexity of networks is changing, with businesses leveraging hybrid cloud environments to digitally transform. Organizations need to consider a 'build vs buy' model to sustain the necessary level of threat intelligence and advanced analytics capabilities along with the skills to interpret and act on findings. They will also need to undertake a holistic, enterprise-wide security posture that is proactive and predictive to combat threats and secure their business data," said Simon Piff, vice president for IT security practice business at IDC Asia Pacific.
CenturyLink's global SOCs provide customers with always-on management of the company's robust suite of advanced threat prevention and detection solutions, including custom threat intelligence derived from its extensive global IP network, cloud-based firewalls, DDoS mitigation and security log monitoring.
Key Facts
- CenturyLink's global SOCs monitor over 114 billion NetFlow sessions per day, responding to and mitigating about 120 DDoS attacks per day.
- CenturyLink tracks over 5,000 command and control servers (C2s) per day and proactively removes more than 35 C2s per month to help protect the global internet.
- According to the CenturyLink 2018 Threat Report, China, South Korea and Vietnam are at the top of the list of channels and targets of malicious cyber activity in Asia Pacific.
- China, South Korea and Japan were the top three countries ranked by prevalence of C2s in the same report.
Additional Resources
- Discover the depth and breadth of CenturyLink's security services: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXY1rkM7RTA.
- Get detailed information about CenturyLink's global security portfolio: https://www.centurylink.com/business/managed-services/managed-security.html.
- Explore the interactive CenturyLink 2018 Threat Report:
https://www.centurylink.com/asset/business/enterprise/report/2018-threat-research-report.pdf.
About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.
Media Contacts:
Global:
Stephanie Walkenshaw
+1 720-888-3084
[email protected]
Asia Pacific:
Darryn Lim
+65 6768 8085
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-adds-singapore-to-global-security-operations-center-footprint-300777015.html
SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.
