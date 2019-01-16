Celebros Now Offering Hybrid Integrations for its eCommerce Search

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 16, 2019 08:00 PM EST
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As it seeks to build on the strengths of its cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology and better serve its enterprise clients, Celebros is pleased to announce that its semantic site search can now be integrated partially on the client's server and partially on the Celebros cloud servers, thus allowing large ecommerce sites to benefit from the intelligent site search, while not having to host their search servers on off-premise servers.
The hybrid integration will be available to prospective enterprise clients and is compatible with Celebros' proprietary in-memory database (IMDB) system. The introduction of the hybrid integration enhances Celebros' industry-leading NLP technology, which is known for providing highly accurate search results and improved speed, thereby reducing latency and delivering shoppers an improved online experience.
In addition to the benefits it offers for online shoppers, Celebros' hybrid integration method will deliver to its ecommerce clients a more stable and reliable system without the risks associated with reliance on third-party hosting and servers. Celebros' hybrid integration offers full control over all mission-critical systems, and the vendor will provide all needed updates, upgrades and bug fixes to its clients.
Thanks to a smoother online shopping experience for consumers and a more reliable and responsive system for ecommerce retailers and merchants, the hybrid integration method paves the way for more web traffic and improved conversion rates for Celebros' clients and provides a more scalable solution for their internal IT teams. Its compatibility with both Windows and Linux operating systems also broadens Celebros' potential enterprise client base.
"We are constantly striving to demonstrate our commitment to continuously improving the services we offer our customers, and the introduction of the hybrid integration is poised to both enhance our own capabilities as a site search technology leader and improve our clients' positions within the ecommerce sphere," said Joseph Shemesh, CEO at Celebros. "With the release of Celastic, our Elasticsearch plugin, it was only natural for us to offer hybrid integration. We're excited to deliver to our customers with increasingly performant, responsive and highly scalable technologies."
Celebros is eager to introduce and demonstrate its hybrid integration capabilities to current and prospective enterprise customers. The company sees these new developments as a natural continuation of its efforts to provide leading-edge technologies and solutions to its ecommerce clients.
For more information about Celebros and the innovative solutions it offers to ecommerce businesses, visit the company's website at http://www.celebros.com
Celebros, Inc. is one of the global leaders in ecommerce natural language processing search, merchandising and navigation conversion technologies for online retailers. The company prides itself on providing multi-language solutions, excellent services and customized solutions to fit the specific customer needs using a SaaS and hybrid business model for ecommerce site search. Celebros improves conversion rates of hundreds of ecommerce sites across five continents, representing a broad range of industry segments, revenue and catalog sizes.
SOURCE Celebros, Inc.
