FINRA approves Spectacular Solar's Corporate Actions

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Heck, CEO of Spectacular Solar, Inc. (a Nevada Corporation) (OTCPK: SPSO), is pleased to announce that the company has received the final approval from FINRA for the changes to its corporate name, stock ticker symbol and CUSIP number change.

Yesterday, FINRA posted the name change approval to its "Daily List" on its website and traders will be utilizing the ticker symbol, "SPSO," to purchase and sell shares of Spectacular Solar as of today.

The approval, from the regulatory agency charged with protecting investors, validates all the corporate actions previously recognized by the state of Nevada. The path is now clear for Spectacular Solar to move forward with its aggressive company business plan. Heck had put the implementation of any new business initiatives on hold until FINRA gave its consent.

"We have successfully completed yet another step towards making this company profitable for the long haul," Heck said. "This was a team effort and I want to thank those loyal shareholders who stood strong with the company throughout this entire process."

Now that the company has shed all connections to the prior entity, Heck is determined to parlay 2018 successes into 2019 by building investor value with new solar projects and strategic acquisitions. The company has a number of announcements about project and acquisition signings that will be released over the next few weeks.

While Heck is thrilled about first quarter prospects to kick off 2019, he is equally as excited about the fourth quarter numbers from 2018.

"We finished up 2018 with a bang and look forward to releasing fourth quarter numbers later this week," Heck said. "While we are not required to file any financials until the 2018 yearly report is due at the end of March, I believe in transparency and that our shareholders, as well as prospective shareholders, deserve to see how strong our numbers are so that they can make informed decisions about their investment in Spectacular Solar."

Heck also has his sights set on uplisting to OTCQB and knows that the core fundamentals are in place for Spectacular Solar to eventually move up to an even higher platform than QB.

"We have the luxury of operating without being saddled by any convertible debt, which is virtually unheard of in the pink sheets," the 40-year-old CEO added. "Now that the name change and associated corporate actions are complete, we will take the next few months to look at the various options available that will give Spectacular Solar the opportunity to reach its fullest market potential."

For more information: please visit http://www.spectacularsolar.com

Wyndham Hotel Project Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=74&v=BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for homeowners and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company doesn't undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other company statements will not be realized. Readers are cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

