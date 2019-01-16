Scientist.com veranstaltet Webinar zu globalen Strategien für die Erhebung von empirischen Gesundheitsdaten (Real World Evidence – RWE), sowie für Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR)

|By Business Wire
|
January 16, 2019 09:11 PM EST
Scientist.com, der führende Online-Marktplatz der Life-Science-Industrie für ausgelagerte Forschungsleistungen, stellte heute die aus Branchenexperten bestehende Runde vor, die Best Practices und globale Strategien im Kontext der Beschaffung von HEOR- und RWE-Dienstleistungen diskutieren wird. Das Webinar soll am 24. Januar 2019 um 12:00 ET stattfinden und sich vor allem der Frage widmen, wie die Branche gegenwärtig RWE und HEOR definiert, welche großen Herausforderungen Forschungsunternehmen bei der Beschaffung von HEOR- und RWE-Dienstleistungen meistern müssen und konzentriert sich weiterhin auf die abzeichnenden globalen Trends in Hinblick auf Strategie und Regulierung von RWE (einschließlich HEOR, Epidemiologie, Marktzugang und weiteren RWE).
„Ich freue mich sehr, Teil einer so hochkarätig besetzten Runde sein zu dürfen, die sich mit der praktischen Nutzung empirischer Gesundheitsdaten beschäftigt“, erklärte Patti Peeples, RPh, PhD, CEO und Gründer von HealthEconomics.com sowie Forschungsleiter am HE Institute. „Zahlreiche Forschungsunternehmen suchen nach Wegen zur Maximierung dieser Daten in dem Bestreben, den Marktzugang zu optimieren und zugleich als Grundlage für wertorientierte Entscheidungen im Gesundheitswesen und für die Reduzierung von Forschungskosten.“
Zur Expertenrunde gehören RWE-Experten (einschließlich HEOR, Epidemiologie, Marktzugang und weiteren RWE) – Julie Carter, Kategorieleiterin für RWE & HEOR, Scientist.com, Patti Peeples, RPh, PhD, CEO und Gründer von HealthEconomics.com und Forschungsleiter am HE Institute, sowie Mary Beth Ritchey, PhD, Direktorin für Empidemologie für den Bereich medizinische Geräte bei RTI Health Solutions. Die Teilnehmer der Expertenrunde werden sich Themen im Zusammenhang mit der Nutzung von RWE befassen, wie beispielsweise Beschaffungsmöglichkeiten und bestehende Probleme, die Bezüge zu HEOR und die unterschiedlichen Strategien und Vorschriften bei der Beschaffung solcher Dienstleistungsformen.
Für weitere Informationen sowie zur Anmeldung für das begleitende Webinar HEOR & RWE klicken Sie bitte hier: Globale Beschaffungsstrategien und Best Practices.
Über Scientist.com
Scientist.com ist der weltweit führende Marktplatz für ausgelagerte Forschung. Der Marktplatz vereinfacht die Beschaffung von Forschungsdienstleistungen insgesamt, spart Zeit und Geld und ermöglicht den Zugang zu den neuesten innovativen Tools und Technologien – während die Beschaffungsrichtlinien der jeweiligen Organisation jederzeit in vollem Umfang eingehalten werden. Scientist.com betreibt private Unternehmensmarktplätze für die meisten der größten Pharmaunternehmen der Welt, die Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), sowie das US-amerikanischen National Institutes of Health (NIH). Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2007 hat Scientist.com über 33 Millionen USD von Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, dem Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures und dem Hollywood-Produzenten Jack Giarraputo und anderen erhalten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter scientist.com.
Folgen Sie Scientist.com in den sozialen Medien: YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook und Instagram.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005898/de/
