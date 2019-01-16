VITEC rationalise les flux de travail des solutions IPTV, affichage numérique et mur vidéo au salon ISE 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 09:51 PM EST
VITEC, leader mondial des solutions avancées de codage et de streaming vidéo, a annoncé aujourd’hui son intention de présenter les dernières fonctionnalités de son produit primé, EZ TV IPTV, et de sa plateforme d’affichage numérique, au salon ISE 2019 sur le stand 14-M200. La gamme complète des fonctionnalités d’EZ TV est la solution idéale pour les sites sportifs et de divertissement, les entreprises, les agences gouvernementales et militaires en Europe et aux États-Unis, car elle permet à toute organisation, quelle qu’elle soit, de gérer de manière centralisée et de diffuser en continu ses propres flux HD à faible latence, et des chaînes de télévision. EZ TV permet également de créer une signalisation numérique et des murs vidéo accrocheurs, pour une distribution sur tous les types d’affichage via une installation.
En matière de vidéo, de marketing et de vente, le système EZ TV IPTV et la plateforme d’affichage dynamique de VITEC répondent parfaitement aux exigences en constante évolution des sites sportifs d’aujourd’hui. Pour les agences gouvernementales et les applications essentielles des entreprises, ces solutions assurent en outre une diffusion sécurisée, et la gestion aussi bien des fichiers hors connexion, que des contenus de flux vidéo en mouvement intégral. Conçue pour s’intégrer de manière transparente à tout environnement informatique, et fonctionner sur tous les types de réseaux (LAN, WAN et sans fil), la solution EZ TV peut être déployée rapidement ; son utilisation et sa maintenance intuitives s’adaptent à divers projets, quelle que soit leur envergure. En plus de centraliser la création, la distribution et la surveillance de la signalisation numérique et des contenus, tant en direct qu’à la demande, la plateforme rationalise le processus des flux de travail linéaires et non linéaires. Son architecture modulaire, indépendante du réseau, permet aux entreprises de facilement mettre à niveau leurs systèmes existants ou de déployer une solution IPTV et de signalisation clé en main, pour un nouveau déploiement, le tout, à un coût très inférieur à celui des solutions d’affichage numérique traditionnelles. Pour les installations sportives et de divertissement, EZ TV peut offrir aux fans l’expérience la plus sophistiquée tout en réduisant les coûts d’exploitation (OPEX) et les dépenses en capital (CAPEX) souvent associés aux solutions traditionnelles.
La fonctionnalité de mur vidéo de la plateforme simplifie le déploiement et la gestion des projets. Les processeurs de mur d’images VITEC sont basés à 100 % sur le matériel, offrent une lecture native à faible latence des flux IPTV jusqu’à 4K, et prennent en charge les transformations interactives des contenus et des images. Plus de 50 écrans peuvent être gérés à partir d’un seul processeur, y compris les configurations et les résolutions non standard des téléviseurs et des murs LED.
Avec l’adoption rapide de la vidéo en continu et des flux d’enregistrements, les entreprises sont de plus en plus confrontées à des problèmes liés au stockage, à la recherche et à la lecture efficaces de leurs précieux actifs. Le nouveau module de bibliothèque multimédia d’EZ TV permet aux utilisateurs de trouver, étiqueter, éditer, organiser, stocker, filtrer et partager rapidement des fichiers multimédias. Dotés d’une interface utilisateur intuitive HTML5, ses puissants outils rationalisent les processus multimédias, de la diffusion en direct à l’enregistrement, l’archivage et la collaboration, permettant ainsi aux utilisateurs de gérer une expérience vidéo numérique complète dans toute l’installation.
De plus amples informations sur la gamme complète des produits VITEC sont disponibles à l’adresse suivante : www.vitec.com.
À propos de VITEC
VITEC est un important prestataire international de solutions de diffusion vidéo en continu de bout en bout pour les sites de diffusion, militaires et gouvernementaux, ainsi que pour les entreprises, les installations de sport et de divertissement, et les lieux de culte. © 2019 VITEC
Lien RP : http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/190116VITEC.docx
Lien d’image : www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZTV_Soccer_collage.jpg
Légende : Solutions EZ TV IPTV et plateforme d’affichage numérique, de VITEC, destinées aux installations sportives
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005905/fr/
