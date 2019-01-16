NTT Communications to Expand Ecosystem for Interconnection of Major Data Centers in Japan

|By Business Wire
|
|January 16, 2019 10:04 PM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), announced today that it will expand the interconnection of its Nexcenter™ data centers in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan to enable client companies to connect with cloud and content services more flexibly than ever before. On a sequential basis from this month, NTT Com will begin directly connecting its ecosystem with three major internet exchanges (IXs) in Japan to enable clients to access services offered by these IXs and various NTT Com partner companies. Thereafter, NTT Com will continue to expand this ecosystem centered on NTT Com’s Nexcenter™ data centers.
As a DX Enabler™, NTT Com uses ICT to achieve digital transformation (DX) "Transform and create business" together with clients, is focused on Utilization of Digital Data and is working to provide Data Distribution Platform that are optimized for use as valuable information by evolving data into information and intelligence.
The initiative, which leverages Nexcenter’s support for Data Distribution Platform, is one of several ways NTT Com is expanding its ecosystem for flexible connection to diverse providers’ clouds and content services.
- Interconnection of major IXs and Nexcenter data centers in Japan
BBIX, Inc.’s IX Connect Service and Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd.’s JPIX service, as well as the currently available Internet Multifeed Co.’s JPNAP service, will be interconnected with major data centers that NTT Com operates in Tokyo and Osaka. The IXs will offer an expanding range of services that NTT Com clients will access by connecting to specific data centers via the Nexcenter Connect™ service, which is offered for a flat, low-cost fee.
The data centers will include the Tokyo No. 1 to No. 10 data centers, Yokohama No. 1 Data Center and Saitama No. 1 Data Center in the Tokyo area and the Osaka 1 to 3 data centers, Osaka 5 Data Center and the coming Osaka 6 and 7 data centers in the Osaka area.
- Robust ecosystem for expanded interconnectivity of partners’ IT services
NTT Com will enhance its ecosystem centered on Nexcenter™ data centers by expanding interconnectivity among partner companies. Client companies will benefit from diverse cloud and IT services offered by NTT Com partner companies via Nexcenter™ data centers.
Going forward, as a DX Enabler™ to realize DX for customers, NTT Com will develop various measures to provide Data Distribution Platform such as artificial intelligence services, data management, and servitization support services in addition to global IoT using eSIM and network services that flexibly link multiple clouds. Also, NTT Com expects to further expand its interconnection of various IXs and broaden its partnerships with other great service providers.
