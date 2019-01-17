Fujifilm Announces Medium-Format GF 100-200mm f/5.6 Lens; More Info at B&H

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 12:00 AM EST
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Fujifilm GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens. Becoming the first telephoto zoom in their medium-format lens family, this lens offers photographers excellent versatility with its 79-158mm equivalent focal length range. It also features a top-tier optical construction featuring two Super ED elements and one aspherical element that combat aberrations for produce sharp landscapes and portraits.
FUJIFILM GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1454226-REG/fujifilm_600020702_gf_100_200mm_f_5_6_r.html
Product Highlights
· FUJIFILM G Mount
· 79-158mm (35mm Equivalent)
· Aperture Range: f/5.6 to f/32
· One Aspherical and Two Super ED Elements
· Linear AF Motor
· Optical Image Stabilization
· Focus Limiter Switch, Tripod Collar
· Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction
While image quality is king, especially with high-resolution medium-format cameras such as the GFX series, operating performance is critical for professionals. This lens uses a high-speed linear autofocus motor to drive the elements into position quickly and quietly. Also, an advanced optical image stabilizer will compensate for up to five stops of camera shake.
Next in degrees of performance is build quality, with the robust construction of the 100-200mm delivering what photographers need. It is sealed in 10 spots against dust and water and is rated to operate in chilly environments as cold as 14°F. Additionally, for added versatility, this lens is compatible with the GF 1.4x TC WR Teleconverter, where its focal length can be increased to 140-280mm, or a 111-221mm equivalent.
FUJIFILM GF 1.4X TC WR Teleconverter
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1402065-REG/fujifilm_600020031_gf_1_4x_tc_wr.html
Product Highlights
· G-Mount Teleconverter
· 1.4x Magnification Factor
· Communication Between Lens & Camera
· Maintains Metering, Autofocus, and OIS
· Weather-Sealed Construction
· Compatible with GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.
A Brief History of B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEAShPtpVXM
Meet the Staff at B&H
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fmURxeM4A
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
B&H Photo has the highest review ratings among electronics retailers. Click here to B&H reviews, awards and certifications with thousands of verified reviews. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/find/BHPhoto-Reviews.jsp
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005912/en/
