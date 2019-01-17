Silicon Mobility ernennt Burkhard Göschel und Claude Leichle als Verwaltungsrat

|By Business Wire
January 17, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Silicon Mobility, ein Halbleiterhersteller, der Lösungen für eine sauberere, sicherere und intelligentere Mobilität bereitstellt, freut sich Dr. Burkhard Göschel and Claude Leichle zum Verwaltungsrat von Silicon Mobility als unabhängige Direktoren zu verkünden. Als Veteranen der Automobilindustrie bringen beide ihre strategische Sicht und operative Erfahrung zum weiteren Erfolg von Silicon Mobility ein.
“Ich bin geehrt, Burkhard and Claude als neue Verwaltungsräte willkommen zu heißen.” sagte Bruno Paucard, Präsident and CEO von Silicon Mobility. “Sie trugen eine beträchtliche Rolle zum Erfolg und Ansehen von führenden OEMs und Tier1s bei und ihre langjährige Erfahrung an Führung und Expertise sind eine enorme Bereicherung für Silicon Mobility in seiner Vision, die Hindernisse zur Masseneinführung von autonomen und elektrischen Fahrzeugen auszuräumen.”
Dr.Göschel ist Gründer der Formula E und „President of the Commission of Electical and New Energy“ of FIA. Als Vorstandsmitglied der BMW AG war er für Forschung, Entwicklung und Einkauf verantwortlich. Bei BMW leitete er die Entwicklung von zahlreichen Fahrzeugen,unter anderem die Entwicklung des Z3,des Mini,des X5 ,des Supersportwagens Z8 und des Range Rover. Später setzte er seine Karriere als CTO von MAGNA International fort. Seit 2013 ist er selbständig als strategischer Berater von bedeutenden grossen Unternehmen tätig. Er ist Mitgründer und Direktor von Asana Technology,Miteigentümer und Direktor von Remus-Sebring Abgassysteme,Director of Maxwell Technologies Inc.SanDiego,Member of the Advisory Board of Evelozcity Holding, Torrance CA. Er ist Mitglied der Akademie der Technischen Wissenschaften,Dr.-Ing.e.h. der Technischen Universität München und Honorarprofessor der Technischen Universität Graz. Dr.Göschel startete seine Karriere bei der Daimler Benz AG in der Forschung und Motorenvorentwicklung,bevor er 1978 zu BMW wechselte.
Claude Leichle war Präsident von VALEO Powertrain System Business Group und verantwortete die Antriebselektronik von Hybrid- und Elektro-Fahrzeugen, elektrischen Systemen und Motoren, Übertragungssysteme Kupplung & Drehmomentwandler. Davor leitete er bei VALEO die Bereiche Beleuchtung, Electronics & Connective Systems und den Motor und elektrische Systeme-Bereich. Er beendete seine Karriere bei Valeo als treibende Kraft hinter dem VALEO-SIEMENS Joint Venture. Herr Leichle startete 1973 bei Renault und wurde dort Technischer Direktor des Toulouse Engineering Center. In 1991 wechselte er zu Bendix – später Siemens Automotive, wo er zahlreiche technische Führungsaufgaben in der Entwicklung und Produktion innehatte. Herr Leichle ist ebenfalls Präsident der Liancourt Invest, einer Business Angels Investment Firma.
Silicon Mobility
Silicon Mobility stellt eine Plattform bestehend aus Hard- und Software bereit, um Steuerungen für eine sauberere, sichere und intelligentere Mobilität zu erzielen. Die Firma entwirft, entwickelt und bietet flexible, echtzeitfähige, sichere und offene Halbleiterlösungen, um die Energieeffizienz zu erhöhen, die Umweltverschmutzung zu verringern und die Passagiere sicher zu befördern.
Die Produkte von Silicon Mobility steuern elektrische Motoren, Batterien und die Energieverteilung von Elektro- und Hybrid-Fahrzeugen. Durch den Einsatz der Technologie von Silicon Mobility können Fahrzeughersteller die Effizienz verbessern, das Gewicht und die Größe von elektrischen Motoren reduzieren und die Reichweite der Batterie vergrößern. Silicon Mobility beschleunigt für die OEM die Elektrifizierung des Antriebsstranges und die Einführung von fahrerlosen Fahrzeugen.
Die Zentrale von Silicon Mobility ist in Sophia Antipolis, Frankreich mit Außenbüros im Silicon Valley und in München.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005817/de/
