Anywhere365 Introduces Web Agent for Microsoft Dynamics 365

By Business Wire
|
|January 17, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Workstreampeople, a global leader in contact center solutions for Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams, today announced the introduction of the Anywhere365 Web Agent for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Based on the Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF) the Web Agent is nested in the Dynamics 365 interface and provides users with Anywhere365’s omni-channel contact center functionality without having to move between applications. The Dynamics 365 client is automatically resized to accommodate the Web Agent ensuring none of the user interface is masked. Agents can receive, send, and automatically log calls, chats, emails and video all from within Dynamics 365, improving the efficiency and accuracy of customer interactions.
From the Anywhere365 Web Agent, Dynamics 365 users can control media interactions and monitor real-time queue information. Integration with Microsoft Azure services provides automatic language detection and real-time translation of chat and voice interactions between callers and agents, and saves transcriptions of the conversations to Dynamics 365. The Anywhere365 Timeline displays the entire customer journey from initial contact to closing, including interactions transferred outside the contact center, and logs the information in Dynamics 365.
“The Anywhere365 Web Agent for Dynamics 365 continues our commitment to offer innovative dialogue management solutions to help our customers drive the digital transformation of their workflow processes.” says Workstreampeople CEO, Gijs Guerts. "As a Microsoft CIF preview partner, we are excited to build on the already impressive Dynamics 365 suite with an integration that streamlines contact center operations and improves the overall customer experience. Dynamics 365 users with international operations will be able to harness the Anywhere365 integration with Azure real-time language detection and translation to service their global clients in the language of their choice by agents who can also interact in their native language. This ability provides a real customer service differentiator for organizations using Dynamics 365.”
The Anywhere365 Web Agent runs in the Azure cloud and utilizes the Dynamics 365 CIF application programming interfaces to integrate with the Microsoft Dynamics Unified Interface. This provides Dynamics 365 with the ability to integrate with rich Anywhere365 contact center and dialogue management capabilities. Anywhere365 Web Agent supports Dynamics 365 online and on-premises for Skype for Business, Office365 (Cloud PBX), Microsoft Teams and WebRTC.
In addition to the unified Dynamics 365 agent experience, Web Agent leverages the complete Anywhere365 contact center suite including:
- IVR and ICR (Integrated Chat Response) with Azure Cognitive Services to provide real-time language detection for speech in 11 languages and chat translation in 60 different languages.
- Call and Chat Recording of inbound, outbound and internal calls and chats.
- Omnichannel smart routing based on numbers, skills, geography, IVR prompts, CRM data, etc.
- Agent Management in real time over multiple contact center groups and skills.
- Outbound Dialing options from click-to-call to Power-Dialing
- Call Reporting and Wallboards providing historical and real-time performance monitoring
- Integration with Microsoft Flow, PowerApps, Power BI tools, and over 30 other CRM and ERP solutions.
About Workstreampeople
Workstreampeople® is a Microsoft Gold Partner and the creators of Anywhere365 Universal Contact Center, the fully featured, truly native Skype for Business contact center solution built exclusively on Microsoft technologies and platforms. We know today’s businesses must manage a myriad of communications channels from various locations and times of day. Workstreampeople believes managing these diverse customer dialogues is key to helping organizations drive the digital transformation of their processes and business models, personalize the customer experience and empower workforce efficiency. With more than 740 customers in more than 40 countries across the globe, including 26 members of the Fortune Global 500, Anywhere365 is the largest and most comprehensive native Skype for Business and Teams contact center solution in the market. Anywhere365 is the only solution certified by Microsoft for Skype for Business for all three product categories: Reception Attendant; Contact Center and Call Recording.
Visit us at anywhere365.io/, LinkedIn and YouTube.
