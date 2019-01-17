Silicon Mobility nomme Burkhard Goeschel et Claude Leichle à son conseil d’administration

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Silicon Mobility, le leader technologique des solutions complètes de contrôle pour une mobilité plus propre, plus sûre et plus intelligente, annonce la nomination de Dr. Burkhard Goeschel et de Claude Leichle à son conseil d’administration en tant que directeurs indépendants. Vétérans de l’industrie automobile, ils apportent tous deux leur vision stratégique et leur expérience opérationnelle pour contribuer au succès de Silicon Mobility.
« Je suis honoré d'accueillir Burkhard et Claude en tant que nouveaux membres du conseil d'administration », a déclaré Bruno Paucard, président de Silicon Mobility. « Ils ont joué un rôle déterminant dans le succès et la notoriété des grands constructeurs et équipementiers automobile où ils ont fait carrière. Leur leadership, leur expérience et leur expertise seront un atout considérable pour Silicon Mobility dont l’objectif est le déploiement à grande échelle des véhicules électrifiés et autonomes. »
M. Goeschel est le fondateur de la Formule E et préside la commission de l’électricité et des énergies alternatives à la Fédération Internationale Automobile. En tant que membre du conseil d’administration de BMW AG, il a été responsable de la recherche, du développement et des achats. Chez BMW, il a dirigé le développement de nombreux véhicules, notamment celui la Z3, la Mini, la X5, la super voiture de sport Z8 et du Range Rover. Il a, par la suite, poursuivi sa carrière en tant que Directeur Technique pour MAGNA International. Depuis 2013, il est conseiller stratégique indépendant auprès de grandes entreprises. Il est aussi cofondateur et directeur d'Asana Technology, copropriétaire et administrateur Remus-Sebring Exhaust Systems, administrateur de Maxwell Technologies Inc. et appartient au conseil consultatif de Evelozcity Holding. Membre de l'académie des sciences de l'ingénieur, Docteur honoraire de l'université technique de Munich, il est également professeur honoraire de l'université de technologie de Graz. Dr. Goeschel a commencé sa carrière chez Daimler Benz AG dans la recherche et le développement avancé des moteurs, avant de passer chez BMW en 1978.
Claude Leichle a été Président de VALEO Powertrain System, en charge de l'électronique de puissance pour les véhicules hybrides et électriques, des systèmes et moteurs électriques, des systèmes de transmission d'embrayages et des convertisseurs de couple. Plus tôt dans sa carrière, il a dirigé les branches Lighting, Electronic et Connective System ainsi que Engine and Electrical Systems de VALEO. Il a conclu sa carrière chez VALEO en tant qu'architecte de la Joint Venture VALEO-SIEMENS. M. Leichle a débuté chez Renault en 1973 puis est devenu le directeur technique du centre d'ingénierie de Toulouse. Il rejoint Bendix en 1991, puis Siemens Automotive dans divers rôles techniques de développement et de production. M. Leichle est également président de Liancourt Invest, une société d’investissement de Business Angels.
A propos de Silicon Mobility
Silicon Mobility est le leader technologique des solutions complètes de contrôle pour une mobilité plus propre, plus sûre et plus intelligente.
L’entreprise conçoit, développe et commercialise des solutions flexibles, temps-réel, sûres et ouvertes utilisées par l’industrie automobile afin d’augmenter l’efficacité énergétique, réduire les émissions polluantes et assurer la sécurité des passagers.
Les produits de Silicon Mobility contrôlent les moteurs électriques, les batteries et les systèmes de gestion d’énergie des véhicules hybrides et électriques. En utilisant les technologies de Silicon Mobility, les constructeurs améliorent l’efficacité, réduisent la taille, le poids et le coût des moteurs électriques et augmentent l’autonomie et la longévité des batteries.
Les technologies et produits de Silicon Mobility accélèrent l’électrification des véhicules et le déploiement des véhicules autonomes.
Silicon Mobility est basée à Sophia-Antipolis, France avec des bureaux dans la Silicon Valley et à Munich.
