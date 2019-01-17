Anywhere365 introduit Web Agent pour Microsoft Dynamics 365

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019
Workstreampeople, un chef de file mondial des solutions de centre de contact pour Skype for Business et Microsoft Teams, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'introduction d'Anywhere365 Web Agent pour Microsoft Dynamics 365. Basé sur le Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF), le Web Agent se niche dans l'interface Dynamics 365 et fournit aux utilisateurs la fonctionnalité de centre de contact pluri-canal d'Anywhere365, sans avoir à passer d'une application à l'autre. Le client Dynamics 365 est automatiquement redimensionné pour accueillir le Web Agent, ce qui garantit qu'aucune interface utilisateur n'est masquée. Les agents peuvent recevoir, envoyer et archiver automatiquement les appels, messageries, courriels et vidéos depuis Dynamics 365, améliorant ainsi l'efficience et la précision des interactions client.
À partir d'Anywhere365 Web Agent, les utilisateurs Dynamics 365 peuvent contrôler les interactions avec les médias et surveiller les informations en attente en temps réel. L'intégration aux services Microsoft Azure fournit une détection automatique de la langue et une traduction en temps réel des interactions de messagerie et vocales entre les appelants et les agents, et enregistre les transcriptions des conversations sur Dynamics 365. Anywhere365 Timeline affiche l'intégralité du parcours client, depuis le contact initial jusqu'à la clôture, y compris les interactions transférées en dehors du centre de contact, et enregistre les informations dans Dynamics 365.
"Anywhere365 Web Agent pour Dynamics 365 perpétue notre engagement à offrir des solutions innovantes en matière de gestion dialogue afin d'aider nos clients à promouvoir la transformation numérique de leurs processus opérationnels", déclare Gijs Guerts, chef de la direction de Workstreampeople. "En tant que partenaire d'essai Microsoft CIF, nous sommes ravis de consolider la suite Dynamics 365 déjà impressionnante, en lui apportant une intégration qui rationalise les opérations de centre de contact et optimise l'expérience client dans son ensemble. Les utilisateurs Dynamics 365 disposant d'opérations à l'international seront en mesure de tirer parti de l'intégration d'Anywhere365 à la détection de la langue et traduction en temps réel d'Azure afin de répondre à leurs clients internationaux, dans la langue de leur choix, via des agents également capables d'interagir dans leur langue maternelle. Cette capacité apporte un véritable différenciateur de service client aux entreprises utilisant Dynamics 365."
Anywhere365 Web Agent est exécuté dans le cloud Azure et utilise les interfaces de programmation d'application Dynamics 365 CIF en vue d'une intégration à la Microsoft Dynamics Unified Interface. Ceci permet à Dynamics 365 de s'intégrer aux capacités de centre de contact et de gestion des dialogues d'Anywhere365. Anywhere365 Web Agent est compatible avec Dynamics 365 en ligne et sur site pour Skype for Business, Office365 (Cloud PBX), Microsoft Teams et WebRTC.
En plus de l'expérience unifiée de Dynamics 365, Web Agent exploite la suite de centre de contact Anywhere365 dans son intégralité:
- IVR et ICR (Integrated Chat Response) avec Azure Cognitive Services pour fournir une détection de la langue en temps réel pour les dialogues dans 11 langues et la traduction de messagerie dans 60 langues.
- Enregistrement de la messagerie et des appels entrants, sortants et internes.
- Routage pluri-canal connecté basé sur les nombres, les compétences, la géographie, les messages-guides IVR, les données CRM, etc.
- Gestion de l'agent en temps réel pour des groupes et des compétences multiples de centre de contact.
- Options de numérotation sortante ("cliquer pour appeler", Power-Dialing)
- Rapports et panneaux d'appels permettant un suivi historique et en temps réel de la performance
- Intégration aux outils Microsoft Flow, PowerApps, Power BI, et plus de 30 autres solutions CRM et ERP.
À propos de Workstreampeople
Workstreampeople® est un partenaire Microsoft Gold et le créateur d'Anywhere365 Universal Contact Center, la solution de centre de contact Skype for Business aux fonctionnalités complètes et véritablement native conçue exclusivement sur les technologies et plateformes Microsoft. Nous savons que les entreprises d'aujourd'hui doivent gérer une kyrielle de canaux de communication à partir de divers sites et à toutes les heures de la journée. Pour Workstreampeople, la gestion de cette variété de dialogues avec les clients est un élément clef pour aider les organisations à promouvoir la transformation numérique de leurs processus et modèles commerciaux, personnaliser l'expérience client et assurer l'efficience des équipes. Avec plus de 740 clients répartis dans plus de 40 pays, notamment 26 membres de la liste Fortune Global 500, Anywhere365 est la plus vaste et exhaustive solution native de centre de contact Skype for Business and Teams sur le marché. Anywhere365 est la seule solution certifiée par Microsoft for Skype for Business pour les trois catégories de produit: Reception Attendant; Contact Center et Call Recording.
Rendez-vous sur anywhere365.io/, LinkedIn et YouTube.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005913/fr/
