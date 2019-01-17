Anywhere365 bringt Web Agent für Microsoft Dynamics 365 heraus

|By Business Wire

Workstreampeople, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Contact-Center-Lösungen für Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams, gab heute die Einführung des Anywhere365 Web Agent für Microsoft Dynamics 365 bekannt. Basierend auf dem Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF) ist der Web Agent in die Dynamics-365-Schnittstelle eingebettet und bietet Benutzern die Omni-Channel-Funktionalität des Contact Center von Anywhere365, ohne zwischen Anwendungen wechseln zu müssen. Der Dynamics-365-Client wird automatisch an die Größe des Web Agent angepasst, so dass sichergestellt ist, dass keine der Benutzeroberflächen maskiert wird. Mitarbeiter können Anrufe, Chats, E-Mails und Videos aus Dynamics 365 empfangen, senden und automatisch protokollieren, wodurch die Effizienz und Genauigkeit von Kundeninteraktionen verbessert wird.
Über den Anywhere365 Web Agent können Dynamics-365-Benutzer Medieninteraktionen steuern und Echtzeit-Warteschleifeninformationen überwachen. Die Integration mit den Microsoft-Azure-Diensten bietet eine automatische Spracherkennung und Echtzeitübersetzung von Chat- und Sprachinteraktionen zwischen Anrufern und Agenten und speichert die Transkriptionen der Gespräche in Dynamics 365. Die Anywhere365 Timeline zeigt den gesamten Kundenvorgang vom ersten Kontakt bis zum Abschluss, einschließlich der außerhalb des Contact Centers übertragenen Interaktionen, und protokolliert die Informationen in Dynamics 365.
„Der Anywhere365 Web Agent für Dynamics 365 setzt unser Engagement fort, innovative Dialogmanagement-Lösungen anzubieten, die unseren Kunden helfen, die digitale Transformation ihrer Workflow-Prozesse voranzutreiben“, sagt Gijs Guerts, der CEO von Workstreampeople. „Als Microsoft CIF-Preview-Partner freuen wir uns, auf der bereits beeindruckenden Dynamics-365-Suite mit einer Integration aufzubauen, die den Contact-Center-Betrieb rationalisiert und das gesamte Kundenerlebnis verbessert. Dynamics-365-Benutzer mit internationaler Ausrichtung können die Anywhere365-Integration mit Azure-Echtzeit-Spracherkennung und -Übersetzung nutzen, um ihre globalen Kunden in der Sprache ihrer Wahl durch Agenten zu bedienen, die auch in ihrer Muttersprache interagieren können. Diese Fähigkeit bietet ein echtes Unterscheidungsmerkmal für Unternehmen, die Dynamics 365 einsetzen.“
Der Anywhere365 Web Agent läuft in der Azure-Cloud und nutzt die CIF-Anwendungsprogrammierschnittstellen von Dynamics 365 zur Integration in das Microsoft Dynamics Unified Interface. Dies ermöglicht Dynamics 365 die Integration mit den umfangreichen Contact-Center- und Dialogmanagement-Funktionen von Anywhere365. Der Anywhere365 Web Agent unterstützt Dynamics 365 online und vor Ort für Skype for Business, Office365 (Cloud PBX), Microsoft Teams und WebRTC.
Neben einer einheitlichten Agenten-Erfahrung im Rahmen von Dynamics 365 nutzt Web Agent die komplette Anywhere365 Contact Center Suite, einschließlich:
- IVR und ICR (Integrated Chat Response) mit Azure Cognitive Services zur Echtzeit-Spracherkennung von 11 Sprachen und Chatübersetzung in 60 verschiedenen Sprachen.
- Anruf- und Chataufzeichnung von eingehenden, ausgehenden und internen Anrufen und Chats.
- Omnichannel Smart Routing basierend auf Zahlen, Fähigkeiten, Geographie, IVR-Prompts, CRM-Daten, usw.
- Agentenmanagement in Echtzeit über mehrere Contact-Center-Gruppen und -Fähigkeiten hinweg.
- Optionen für ausgehendes Anwählen von Click-to-Call bis Power-Dialing
- Call Reporting und Wallboards zur historischen und Echtzeit-Leistungsüberwachung
- Integration mit Microsoft Flow, PowerApps, Power BI-Tools und über 30 anderen CRM- und ERP-Lösungen.
Über Workstreampeople
Workstreampeople® ist Microsoft Gold Partner und Entwickler von Anywhere365 Universal Contact Center, der voll ausgestatteten, wirklich nativen Contact-Center-Lösung für Skype for Business, die ausschließlich auf Microsoft-Technologien und -Plattformen basiert. Wir wissen, dass Unternehmen von heute mehrere Kommunikationskanäle von verschiedenen Standorten aus und zu verschiedenen Tageszeiten verwalten müssen. Workstreampeople ist davon überzeugt, dass die Verwaltung dieser vielfältigen Kundendialoge der Schlüssel dazu ist, Unternehmen bei der digitalen Transformation ihrer Prozesse und Geschäftsmodelle zu unterstützen, das Kundenerlebnis zu personalisieren und die Effizienz ihrer Mitarbeiter zu steigern. Mit über 740 Kunden in mehr als 40 Ländern auf der ganzen Welt, darunter 26 Mitglieder der Fortune Global 500, ist Anywhere365 die größte und umfassendste native Contact-Center-Lösung für Skype for Business and Teams auf dem Markt. Anywhere365 ist die einzige Lösung die von Microsoft für alle drei Produktkategorien von Skype for Business zertifiziert ist: Reception Attendant; Contact Center und Call Recording.
