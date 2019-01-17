Sectra's Capital Markets Day--Focus on Imaging IT Solutions Business Area

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 02:37 AM EST
LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECTB) is arranging a Capital Markets Day today in Linköping, Sweden. The theme for the event is "Sectra today and three years ahead within medical imaging IT – Sectra's largest operating area."
The day will kick off with an update from President and CEO Torbjörn Kronander on what Sectra is doing and where the Group stands today. Afterwards, the focus will shift to the Imaging IT Solutions business area and relevant customer offerings, market trends, strategic priorities and growth areas. The program will conclude with a review of the possibilities for AI within radiology and pathology as well as how Sectra is positioning itself to meet future changes within imaging diagnostics and medicine.
"We live in a rapid changing world where healthcare across the globe is facing major challenges and responsibilities. Within Imaging IT, we specialize in imaging diagnostics for radiology, pathology and increasingly even cardiology. The day will be about how we're positioning ourselves in relation to these areas to meet customers' needs for solutions that increase productivity, coordinate resources and improve quality of care. That's how we help more patients receive care and save more lives," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Imaging IT Solutions and Executive Vice President of Sectra AB.
Sectra Group's long-term financial goals remain firm and are, in order of priority:
1. Stability: The equity/assets ratio is to be at least 30%
2. Profitability: The operating margin (EBIT margin) is to be at least 15%
3. Growth: Operating profit (EBIT) per share is to grow by at least 50% over a five-year period
Helping customers to improve the efficiency and quality of patient care and increase cybersecurity in critical social functions is Sectra's most significant contribution to a more sustainable society. With all of the financial goals achieved, Sectra aims to continue growing in the long term. High customer satisfaction, favorable profitability and long-term customer contracts have laid a solid foundation for the company's growth.
"This time we've chosen to dive deeper into our largest business area, Imaging IT Solutions, but we also have other exciting opportunities that we'll touch on briefly as well as our financial goals. The focus is still on long-term growth, wherein we consider the two financial goals of equity/assets ratio and operating margin to be hygiene factors. Any profits we generate over a 15% operating margin will be re-invested in growth opportunities—a strategy that's historically been very successful for the company's shareholders," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB.
Presentations and speakers
The program is available on the Group's website at www.sectra.com/cmd2019. The presentations will be recorded and published on Sectra's website www.sectra.com/investor by January 22 at the latest. Language: English.
Besides President and CEO Torbjörn Kronander, presentations will be given by:
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions and Executive Vice President of Sectra AB
Fredrik Gustavsson, CTO and Pre-Sales/Product Marketing Manager at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions AB
Elin Kindberg, Senior Product Manager Digital Pathology at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions AB
Claes Lundström, Research Director at Sectra AB and Associate Professor at Linköping University
Anna Bodén, Deputy Director and Consultant of Pathology, Department of Clinical Pathology, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Linköping University
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander
CEO and President Sectra AB,
+46-(0)-705-23-52-27
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-s-capital-markets-day-focus-on-imaging-it-solutions-business-area,c2720071
The following files are available for download:
Sectra pathology
Sectra radiology
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectras-capital-markets-dayfocus-on-imaging-it-solutions-business-area-300780082.html
SOURCE Sectra
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:30 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:00 PM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 16, 2019 03:15 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:45 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Jan. 16, 2019 02:30 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 01:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST