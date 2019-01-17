Participated in ISPO Beijing, Secoo Expands Premium Sport Business

|By PR Newswire
BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISPO Beijing, the leading multi-segment sports exhibition in Asia, has been taken place at Shunyi District and the exhibition event is scheduled to hold from January 16th - 19th, 2019. As a participant, Secoo has declared its new sportive concept and business expansion by discovering more partnerships through "SSS Cooperation Plan" and consummating industrial chain to closely act as premium sports advisor for high-end consumers.
As a market, the Asian-Pacific is of an almost unimaginable size. Chinese government has also promoted a regulation to expand national sport consumption to 15 billion RMB. Meanwhile, sports for high-end consumers, such as equestrian and golf, are in a burgeoning development, covering relevant equipment and services. ISPO has created the one place where all the market players, the concentrated know-how, pioneering innovations and valuable business solutions can always come to exchange ideas.
As Asia's largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo has begun its sport business since the end of 2017. Categories include professional sport equipment, premium services and fashion sport products.
To participate, the ISPO Beijing is the key to the Asian sports market. For exhibitors, ISPO Beijing is a platform where Chinese and international players of the sports industry meet. This is a chance for Secoo to get in contact with future partners and clients, to be familiar with competitor's strategies and strengthen existing partnerships. Connect with Chinese key opinion leader (KOL), and win their trust to get exposure as well as to be part of the biggest sport in the world.
Besides that, the exhibition offers a variety of events and workshops to get insights into the most important trends, innovations and technologies for the sports market. With the Olympic Winter Games 2022 ahead – Beijing is one of the most exciting places for the entire industry.
The CGO of Secoo Group, Ren Guanjun said that, in China, more than 90% companies has revealed a down trend, but the luxury industry, especially the luxury e-commerce is still increasing sharply, the market is still very potential. The further participation in ISPO event will improve Secoo's development of premium sport business. In addition, Secoo will bring more multi-dimensional experience for 20 million high-end consumers by establishing a comprehensive premium lifestyle service.
From the perspective of Secoo, a SSS Cooperation Plan (Secoo Sports Style) is attempting to provide consumers a broaden premium sport market for high-end consumers. Sport is not a competition, but a lifestyle with iconic trend and private selection. Based on this concept, Secoo offers a comprehensive sport lifestyle and forge an overall premium sport service to better deliver the attractive things to consumers.
