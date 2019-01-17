TrackWiz Horse Racing App Announces Addition of Equibase Data

|By PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fantasy Sports Co., a Carlsbad-based developer of several popular mobile gaming applications, has secured an agreement with Equibase to exponentially increase the real time data used by the Company's new horse racing app, TrackWiz. The easy to use, mobile app sifts through millions of data points to simplify informed betting decisions, delivering a fundamental value proposition to the business of horse racing and gambling. While professionals use the app for its comprehensive coverage and massive data availability at their fingertips, engaging the casual horse racing fan has been a challenge that consistently plagues the industry. TrackWiz addresses this knowledge gap by making race horse competition fun and easy to understand, transforming newcomers into experts by the act of simply downloading the app on their smartphone.
The data teaming arrangement is consistent with CEO Erik Groset's plans to continue to improve the successful betting app that is becoming a necessary companion for all fans of horse racing. "We have a carefully developed strategy to continue to create more value for our current and future fan base and our use of Equibase data means that the app just got a lot more powerful as a one-stop shop for horse racing fans intent on winning bets using additional insight from the industry's official database for racing information and statistics." Said Groset. He continued, "The inclusion of Equibase's data means our app continues to strengthen its platform with even more information to maximize cognitive computing with the added benefit of even more, up-to-the-second information."
TrackWiz aims to become an information resource that will disrupt traditional horse racing industry betting practices while introducing millions of new, younger fans to the sport using a mobile platform. The new data provided by Equibase for TrackWiz includes high level analytics for individual horses, jockeys, trainers, facilities, past performances and more. TrackWiz's horse racing app will integrate the new date into their up-to-the-second Racetelligence information that provides live odds, easy to understand past performances, connections, experts + algorithm picks backed by a SmartBet dutching calculator that helps spread risk across multiple horses easily, for a more likely outcome.
TrackWiz uses machine learning and A.I. algorithms to examine data-points per individual horse, which has increased dramatically by including information from Equibase. The easy to understand results in the form of TrackWiz Ratings creates up-to-the-second Racetelligence with emojis to tell a story for each individual horse. Previously, horse track bettors had three choices: buy a tip sheet, buy a book to learn racing data, or pick from the gut. Now, they have a fourth choice, TrackWiz, which makes the data behind horse racing extremely easy to understand. With a single tap, anyone can have consensus picks for big horse races nationwide. "With TrackWiz, we set out to bring horse racing to a new generation of fans and make it fun. So we're constantly adding more robust tools and improving existing algorithms --- this new Equibase data is a game changer," said Mr. Groset.
About TrackWiz
TrackWiz is a free download available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play marketplace. The first (2) races are free and subscriptions are $15/month or $6 for a one-time day pass. TrackWiz is available for all race tracks nationwide including: Saratoga Race Course, Arlington Park, Keeneland Race Course, Churchill Downs, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Santa Anita Park, Belmont Park, Monmouth Park, and many others.
Winning Features:
- Racetelligence™ - Up to the second race details including all relevant live and historical information, presented in an easy to digest format.
- TrackWiz Rating – TrackWiz's proprietary algorithm tells you exactly which horses to bet on and why.
- Expert Tip Sheets – Analysis from a variety of experts provides ultimate track guidance.
- Geolocation – Know exactly which track you're at, which race you're on, and easily access all the information that matters to you.
- Results – See up-to-the-minute results from any race on any track. Get push notifications of race results after the race is over.
- Alerts – Is the horse using Lasix for the first time? Blinkers? Does this horse crush at this post? Receive 100+ different types of relevant alerts.
About Fantasy Sports Co.
Fantasy Sports Co. is a burgeoning, mobile software development studio in Carlsbad, California. Their premier app, LineStar, a popular sports application, helps fans play and succeed at daily fantasy sports, covering 10 different DFS sports and counts more than 1M downloads, 5,000+ratings at an average of 4.5 stars across platforms.
SOURCE Fantasy Sports Co.
