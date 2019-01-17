|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 06:16 AM EST
HyperX®, the gaming division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today announced that it has been named the exclusive peripheral and internals partner of Complexity Gaming, one of North America’s most elite and longest standing esports organizations. As part of this two-year partnership, Complexity will exclusively use HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads and internal memory. The companies will work together to create content for marketing initiatives and onsite activations at conventions, tradeshows or events, that features Complexity players and teams.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005184/en/
HyperX Named Official Peripheral Partner of Complexity Gaming. Complexity will exclusively use HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads and internal memory. Rory "dephh" Jackson, CS:GO player shown here. (Photo: Business Wire)
“HyperX is a leading peripheral brand on the market and with this partnership, our players will be competing and practicing with topnotch equipment, giving them the utmost advantage to be successful,” said Daniel Herz, Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President, Complexity Gaming. “We’re thrilled to be joining a roster of distinguished partners as esports continues to merge with traditional sports and pop culture. With 2019 set out to be an exciting year for Complexity, there is no better brand we want to grow with.”
Complexity Gaming, now owned by Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and investor John Goff, is America’s longest standing esports team. With a 15-year history, Complexity has won over 140 championships in 30 different competitive titles. Currently, the franchise has eight competing teams, totaling around 45 players, in some of the most popular game titles, including CS:GO, Dota 2, Artifact, Rocket League, Clash Royale, Fortnite, Madden, Hearthstone, and Magic: The Gathering Arena.
“HyperX is extremely pleased to become a partner with the competitive Complexity gaming team,” said Daniel Kelley, Director of HyperX. “Complexity Gaming is one of the teams with the most longevity in all of esports. We're thrilled to see what they can accomplish with the backing of our full line of gaming peripherals. We look forward to teaming up with Complexity Gaming on content, appearances and activations, and look forward to big things from this partnership in 2019.”
Beyond enhancing the gameplay experience through state-of-the-art technology, HyperX and Complexity will engage fans all over the world through premier and digital content for both Twitch and social. Additionally, HyperX product will be available for test and purchase at Complexity’s new headquarters at The Star in Frisco, TX.
HyperX takes the tagline We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are a professional football fan, a casual or professional gamer, the goal is to meet or exceed expectations with every gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad we design.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
About Complexity Gaming
Complexity Gaming is one of North America’s longest standing and most successful esports organizations, now owned by Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and real estate investor John Goff. The esports organization is led by Co-founder and CEO Jason Lake, considered by many to be one of the founding fathers of esports in North America. Complexity Gaming has won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over it’s more than 15-year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity Gaming has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. Follow Complexity Gaming via the team website, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Channel.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston, the Kingston logo and HyperX are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005184/en/
