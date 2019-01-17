Charles River Development gibt Gründungsmitglieder des Charles River Development Client Advisory Board bekannt

|By Business Wire
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, gab heute bekannt, dass sich 16 Investment-Management-Unternehmen als Gründungsmitglieder des Charles River Development Client Advisory Board angemeldet haben. Das Client Advisory Board wird als Forum dienen, wo Kunden von Charles River Development (CRD) hinsichtlich der Branchenentwicklung und strategischen Richtung der Produkte und Dienstleistungen von CRD Beiträge leisten und Beratung bereitstellen können.
Der Beirat wird von Jenny Tsouvalis, Senior Vice President und Enterprise Head of Investment Reporting, Operations and Applications bei der OMERS Administration Corporation, geleitet und seine Mitglieder vertreten Organisationen unterschiedlicher Größenordnung, Regionen und Branchensegmente sowie aus allen Markthandelsumfeldern.
Zu den 16 Gründungsmitgliedern des CRD Client Advisory Boards gehören:
- Aberdeen Standard Investments
- Bridgewater Associates
- Causeway Capital Management
- Charles Schwab Corporation
- Fidelity International
- First State Investments
- Invesco
- Nomura Asset Management
- Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS)
- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP)
- Principal Financial Group
- T. Rowe Price
- Union Investment und
- The Vanguard Group
„Es ist uns eine Ehre, einige der branchenweit renommiertesten Firmen im Client Advisory Board von Charles River Development begrüßen zu dürfen“, erklärte John Plansky, Chief Executive Officer von Charles River Development. „In dem von starkem Konkurrenzdruck geprägten Investment-Management-Markt von heute, wo Firmen sich mit zunehmenden Komplexitäten und Herausforderungen auseinandersetzen müssen, ist es unerlässlich, dass wir bei der Gestaltung unserer Produkt- und Lösungsstrategie mit unseren Kunden zusammenarbeiten. Das Client Advisory Board wird in dieser Hinsicht ein erfolgskritisches Forum für uns sein, dessen Beiträge auch in unsere Pläne für die lückenlose Investment-Service-Plattform von State Street insgesamt einfließen.“
Über Charles River, a State Street Company
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, ermöglicht fundierte und effiziente Investitionen in allen Vermögenswertklassen. Investment-Firmen in mehr als 40 Ländern nutzen Charles River IMS zur Verwaltung von Vermögenswerten von mehr als 25 Billionen US-Dollar in den Branchen für institutionelle Investments, Vermögensmanagement und Hedgefonds. Unsere SaaS-Lösung (Software as a Service) wurde für die Automatisierung und Vereinfachung des Investment-Managements auf einer einzigen Plattform konzipiert - von Portfoliomanagement und Risikoanalysen bis hin zu Handel und Post-Trade-Abrechnung, wobei im gesamten Prozess integrierte Compliance- und Managed-Data zum Einsatz kommen. Der Hauptsitz des Unternehmens befindet sich in Burlington im US-Bundesstaat Massachusetts, und mit mehr als 750 Mitarbeitern in 11 regionalen Niederlassungen unterstützen wir Kunden in der ganzen Welt. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.crd.com.
Über die State Street Corporation
Die State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) ist einer der weltweit führenden Anbieter von Finanzdienstleistungen für institutionelle Anleger. Die Angebotspalette umfasst neben Investment-Dienstleistungen, Investment-Management und Investment-Recherchen auch Dienstleistungen für den Wertpapierhandel. Mit einem Vermögen unter Verwahrung von 33,99 Billionen US-Dollar und einem Vermögen unter Verwaltung von 2,81 Billionen US-Dollar* (Stand: 30. September 2018) ist State Street in mehr als 100 geografischen Märkten weltweit tätig, darunter in den USA, Kanada, Europa, dem Nahen Osten und Asien. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie auf der Website von State Street unter www.statestreet.com.
*Diese Angabe gilt zum Stand von 30. September 2018 und umfasst Vermögenswerte von rund 28 Milliarden US-Dollar hinsichtlich der SPDR-Produkte, für die State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) lediglich als Marketing-Vertreter agiert. SSGA FD und State Street Global Advisors sind verbundene Unternehmen.
State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.
© 2019 State Street Corporation - Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Freigabedatum: 31/01/2019
2382177.1.1.GBL.RTL
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005322/de/
