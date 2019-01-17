Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market is Likely to Grow Due to Rising Demand For Consumer Electronics, Miniaturization of Pcbs & Propagation of Electronics by 2018-2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 06:50 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Global automated optical inspection system (AOI) market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR of 15% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Automated optical inspection systems (AOI) are used for visual examination through a printed circuit board that scans a device with the help of an autonomous camera and tests for both - quality defects and the catastrophic failure. The factors that propel the growth of the automated optical inspection system (AOI) market include growing demand for consumer electronics, miniaturization of PCBs, and propagation of electronics in the automotive segment. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including false call rate of image-based AOI systems. Automated optical inspection system (AOI) market could be explored by type, technology, components, application, and geography. Automated optical inspection system market could be explored by type as 3D AOI Systems and 2D AOI Systems. The 2D AOI Systems segment led the AOI market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023.
The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include ability to inspect surface mount technology, cost-effectiveness, color inspection capability and high-speed inspection. Automated optical inspection system (AOI) market could be explored based on technology Offline AOI Systems and Inline AOI Systems. AOI market could be explored based on components Lighting Systems, Camera Systems, Software and Computer Systems. Automated optical inspection system (AOI) market could be explored based on the application as Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical Devices, Industrial Electronics, Energy & Power and Telecommunication. The "Automotive" segment led the AOI market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include an increase in the demand for high-performance electronic elements. Automated optical inspection system market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. APAC accounted for the major share of the automated optical inspection system (AOI) market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that could attributed to the growth of the market include business-friendly environment, availability of low-cost labor, and low manufacturing cost. APAC is followed by North American region owing to the highly developed electronics industry and occurrence of a highly technology-oriented population.
Access 126 page research report with TOC on "Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-automated-optical-inspection-system-aoi-market-outlook-2018-2023
The key players contributing to the robust growth of the automated optical inspection system (AOI) market comprise GÖPEL electronic GmbH, LDC technology Inc., Daiichi Jitsugyo CO., LTD., Cyber Optics, GSI Group, Inc., Zhejiang Ovi Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., and Omron Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for automated optical inspection system (AOI) to 2023 offers detailed coverage of automated optical inspection system industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading automated optical inspection system producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the automated optical inspection system.
Report contents include:
- Analysis of the automated optical inspection system market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
- Historical data and forecast
- Regional analysis including growth estimates
- Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
- Profiles on automated optical inspection system including products, sales/revenues, and market position
- Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
Key regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Key Vendors:
- Omron Corporation
- Koh Young Technology Inc.
- Viscom AG
- JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.
- Test Research, Inc.
- request free sample to get a complete list of companies
