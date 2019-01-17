Canadian Solar to Provide EPC Services and Supply Solar Modules for 333MWp Darlington Point Solar Farm in Australia

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 17, 2019 07:00 AM EST
GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it has been selected by Edify Energy and Octopus Investments to be partnering with Signal Energy to provide Engineering, Procurement and Constructions (EPC) services and supply solar modules for the 333 MWp/275 MWac Darlington Point Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.
Construction of the Darlington Point Solar Farm will begin in March 2019 with over 820,000 Canadian Solar HiKu modules (CS3W-P), averaged over 400W per module. These high efficiency PV modules will be installed on single-axis solar tracking systems in an area of approximately 2,000 acres. The project is expected to reach completion in early 2020, and the solar system is expected to produce enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 115,000 NSW homes and displace nearly 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, said, "We are delighted to be selected by Edify Energy and Octopus Investments to provide EPC services together with Signal Energy and to supply our high efficiency and industry-leading 1500V and 400W multi-crystalline solar modules to this large-scale solar power plant. Our work with Darlington Point Solar Farm further demonstrates our strengths as a system solution provider with global experience. We are committed to working closely with local Australian communities in creating new jobs and to provide customers in Australia with affordable and reliable solar energy."
"We are extremely pleased that Edify Energy and Octopus Investments selected us to construct the Darlington Point project," said Greg Pawson, President of Signal Energy, "Edify's track record of success in Australia, collaboration, and focus on quality makes them an ideal customer to work with. Octopus brings a wealth of solar investment experience from Europe and we look forward to building our relationship with them."
About Canadian Solar, Inc.
Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.
About Signal Energy
Signal Energy, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a leading full service design/build contractor providing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for utility-scale renewable energy projects. Signal Energy is the renewable energy subsidiary of EMJ Corporation. Signal Energy Australia was established in January 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney. For more information visit: www.signalenergy.com. Add social media links.
Canadian Solar Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2018. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-to-provide-epc-services-and-supply-solar-modules-for-333mwp-darlington-point-solar-farm-in-australia-300780103.html
SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.
