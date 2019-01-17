Distributed Technologies Research Launches Foundation and Introduces Unit-e, a Globally Scalable Decentralized Payments Network

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 07:00 AM EST
ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Technologies Research ("the Foundation" or "DTR"), a non-profit foundation that funds innovative research and development of distributed technologies, today announced its official launch, and introduces its first project, Unit-e, a globally scalable decentralized payments system.
Cryptocurrencies have not yet achieved widespread adoption, in part due to scalability challenges. DTR is funding research to address the entire blockchain technology stack to deliver scalable performance. These innovations are being applied in the development of Unit-e and are applicable to all general-purpose blockchains.
"The blockchain and digital currency markets are at an interesting crossroads, reminiscent of the inflection points reached when industries such as telecom and the internet were coming of age," said Babak Dastmaltschi, Chairman of the DTR Foundation Council. "These are transformative times. We are nearing the point where every person in the world is connected together. Advancements in distributed technologies will enable open networks, avoiding the need for centralized authorities. DTR was formed with the goal of enabling and supporting this revolution, and it is in this vein that we unveil Unit-e."
Distributed Technologies Research
The Foundation was established with the belief that distributed trust will be at the core of our society and that innovative new research and development is needed to achieve this. Its mission is to promote large-scale collaboration across industry and academia by linking together a global community of thought leaders, developers and researchers across fields ranging from networking, distributed storage, information theory, communication theory, incentive design, game theory and cryptography.
DTR is funding a distributed collaboration of researchers from top universities across the US, working on the unsolved technical challenges of blockchain scalability. The research group mixes tenured professors with rising research stars, award winners, patent holders, authors and successful distributed technologies entrepreneurs. They each bring their individual subject matter expertise to the growing, multi-disciplinary team focused on redesigning blockchains from the ground up with a first-principles, full-stack approach.
"In the 10 years since Bitcoin first emerged, blockchains have developed from a novel idea to a field of academic research," said Giulia Fanti, a lead researcher for DTR and Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. "Our approach is to first understand fundamental limits on blockchain performance, then to develop solutions that operate as close to these limits as possible, with results that are provable within a rigorous theoretical framework."
As a non-profit, all the Foundation's resources must be directed towards supporting research and development. DTR is committed to growing both the research collaboration and the Unit-e open-source developer community globally with ongoing support and funding.
"DTR is creating an ecosystem with a virtuous cycle," said Pramod Viswanath, a researcher for DTR and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "Innovative research attracts top caliber academics to the collaboration, which further accelerates the pace of innovation. This has resulted in over 10 papers so far, published (or under review) in peer-reviewed top scientific venues."
The solutions published to date seek to form a holistic package addressing each layer of the blockchain technology stack: consensus, sharding, payment channels, privacy and security, and economics and incentives. DTR's vision for a consummate research program on blockchains is set out in a research manifesto, "Decentralized Payment Systems: Principles and Design," which introduces the architecture of Unit-e and will be published as a research book.
Unit-e
Money is the world's most universal system of institutional trust, but trust in these financial institutions has been eroded. A new approach is needed, and the Foundation believes payments is the first "killer application" for blockchains. Therefore, DTR's first initiative is a globally scalable decentralized payments network: Unit-e.
"A lack of scalability is holding back cryptocurrency adoption, and DTR's groundbreaking research is addressing this," said Joey Krug, who is joining the DTR Foundation Council, and is Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital, a backer of Unit-e. "The Unit-e developers are turning this research into real scalable performance which will benefit a huge swath of decentralized financial applications."
Unit-e core is a top-tier team of open-source and distributed systems engineers based in Berlin, Germany. The team represents 8 nationalities with an average of 10 years of experience building protocols, developer tools, APIs and high-scale software across multiple industries. The team ensures the Unit-e codebase maintains the highest standards for innovation, code quality, security, protocol design and open-source readiness.
The project's ideology is firmly rooted in transparency, with a belief in open-source, decentralized software developed in the public interest with inclusive decision-making. Good governance is essential for maintaining this ideology and fostering the long-term development of the Unit-e ecosystem.
"Having a healthy and effective governance process is important for the success of a cryptocurrency project," said Andrew Miller, head of the Unit-e independent technical steering committee and Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "Unit-e has focused on addressing these topics from the start, learning lessons from a long history of successful open-source and academic projects."
Unit-e is targeting a network launch in the second half of 2019.
About Distributed Technologies Research
Distributed Technologies Research ("the Foundation" or "DTR") is a Swiss-based non-profit foundation that funds innovative research and development of distributed technologies. Its first initiative is the cryptocurrency Unit-e. Backed by ground breaking research, Unit-e is a globally scalable decentralized payments network. For more information, please visit www.dtr.org.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distributed-technologies-research-launches-foundation-and-introduces-unit-e-a-globally-scalable-decentralized-payments-network-300779801.html
SOURCE Distributed Technologies Research
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:30 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 PM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 04:00 PM EST