Tenta, the Secure Crypto Browser, Secures Funding from ConsenSys Ventures

|January 17, 2019 07:00 AM EST
SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenta, the secure browser company, has raised an undisclosed seed round from ConsenSys Ventures. Tenta develops a web browser from the first principles of not collecting and monetizing users' data, but respecting and protecting it. With the built-in VPN browsing powered by a global network, a secure by default user experience, and full data encryption, Tenta protects users' data both in transit and at rest.
"We are thrilled to secure our first seed round from ConsenSys, a company that shares our values in helping to create a more secure internet that protects data instead of exploiting it," said Jesse Adams, Tenta CEO. "Our mission to make private and secure browsing fast and ubiquitous received a huge boost with ConsenSys support to expand to other platforms while continuing to innovate great new privacy features."
Three major trends drive Tenta's growth. First, internet freedom around the world has been in decline for the past eight years; censorship and network interference now are mainstream. Second, cyber security is no longer solvable for the average internet user, who crave a simple and trustworthy product to protect them and their families. Finally, constant data collection and surveillance and the resulting massive data breaches reveal that privacy violations have become the norm. In short, digital freedom and expression are in grave peril.
"We help people solve these problems with a next generation browser that includes all the privacy and security tools you need built in" shared Jesse Adams. "That includes full data encryption, built-in VPN, DNS over TLS, ad blocker, anti-tracker, HTTPS Everywhere, and more. We also support several blockchain protocols and services, such as decentralized DNS, Metamask, and RightMesh."
Unlike other browsers, Tenta also decentralizes two critical components for increased security. Those two components are the browsing data and the VPN network that enables truly private browsing. That means your browsing history and password keys are not stored on any centralized servers and you can choose to connect to the built-in browser VPN locations or run your own VPN node instead.
With this investment, the company plans to accelerate development to all major platforms, expand the VPN network and protocol, and boost marketing efforts. To learn more about Tenta, visit tenta.com.
About Tenta Browser
Tenta.com is a next generation browser designed for privacy and security. Unlike most browsers, Tenta's business model is to protect your data instead of selling it with built-in VPN and complete data encryption. Tenta enables web users to browse privately and securely from anywhere in the world, regardless of any country's restrictions and online censorship policies. Follow Tenta on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter.
About ConsenSys Ventures
ConsenSys Ventures is a global blockchain focused VC fund founded by managing partner Kavita Gupta and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin. The fund is an external investment arm of ConsenSys, a venture production studio and custom software development consultancy building decentralized applications (DApps), enterprise solutions and developer tools for blockchain ecosystems, focused primarily on Ethereum. Powered by smart contracts and secured through encryption, our applications provide the benefits of transparency, auditability, and immutability that are unique to blockchain-based solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.consensys.net.
