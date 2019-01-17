Top Executives Launch Blockchain-Powered Video Game Publishing Company

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 07:01 AM EST
MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top former executives from Playstation, Take 2/Rockstar and Guitar Hero today announced the creation of Planet Digital Partners Inc., a video game publisher funded by a Security Token Offering. With the launch of its Rocket Token (RKT™), Planet Digital will democratize game funding for investors, publishers and developers and provide distribution for its portfolio of games - including Cabela's 'The Hunt,' Cooking Mama, and Bass Pro 'The Strike.'
The company's leadership team and board of directors include:
- Steve Grossman, CEO: Video game investor and publisher of over 40 games, executive producer of the award-winning Nintendo World Championships.
- Chris Deering, Advisor: Former president of Sony PlayStation Europe, credited as one of the main marketers of PlayStation game consoles.
- Kelly Sumner, Board of directors member: Former CEO of Take-Two/Rockstar, publisher of 'Grand Theft Auto' and former CEO of RedOctane, publisher of the world famous 'Guitar Hero.'
The Planet Digital games will be available on all major platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile. 2019 launch titles represent a sales history of more than $300 million.
"Security Token Offerings represent a unique path to democratize investment and allow investors to participate in profit on the ground floor compared to public stocks," said Steve Grossman, CEO of Planet Digital. "We're thrilled to bring blockchain to our games and deliver compelling new experiences to gamers that were previously impossible."
The video game industry represents a $135 billion business and is projected to exceed $180 billion globally by 2022 (Newzoo). Blockchain is expected to be one of the biggest disruptors to the gaming space and Planet Digital games take full advantage of blockchain, delivering compelling new experiences to energize gamers.
"We get most excited about working with veteran management teams that are applying blockchain to innovate in their industry," said Alan McGlade, co-founder and COO of seriesOne, a Planet Digital partner and broker. "Planet Digital defines that category."
About Planet Digital's Security Token Offering
Planet Digital's Security Token Offering will be fueled by The ERC-20 Rocket Token™ (RKT), rewarding investors proportionately with the growth of Planet Digital Game Sales. RKT Tokens will be tied to the sale of every game, and as more games are released, token holders will continue to recognize profits from the library of games. RKTs are limited to $38 million at the launch price of $1, with RKT partners receiving 80 percent of net profits until 100 percent recouped, with 40 percent of net profits thereafter and 5 percent of any sequels with no investment obligation.
Potential participants and others interested can learn more at www.planetdigital.io, and visit Planet Digital at the North American Bitcoin Conference at Booth #208, held January 16-18 in Miami, Fla.
About Planet Digital Partners
Planet Digital Partners (PDP) is a collective of video game management, development studios, distribution and marketing executives that develops, manufactures, and markets video games. Founders include the former PlayStation Europe President, the founder of Take 2/Grand Theft Auto, the former CEO of Guitar Hero and studios like Saber Interactive - developers of Halo, Quake, and NBA Playgrounds. For more information, go to: www.planetdigital.io.
About seriesOne
seriesOne is a leading blockchain based FinTech company formed by industry veterans with decades of expertise across technology, investment banking, venture capital, and financial compliance. The firm enables security token offerings by providing strategic counsel, regulatory compliance, fundraising infrastructure and access to a proprietary network of investors worldwide. All seriesOne services are conducted under US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") exemptions, enabling companies to register, market, and escrow fundraising initiatives. Learn more at seriesOne.com.
Media Contact
Anna Reinhard
Ditto PR
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-executives-launch-blockchain-powered-video-game-publishing-company-300779703.html
SOURCE Planet Digital Partners
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 AM EST