Growing Smart City Projects Set to Drive Point-to-Point Microwave Antennas Sales - Future Market Insights

|
|January 17, 2019 08:00 AM EST
January 17, 2019
With the smart city concept expanding its roots and 4G/5G networks highlighting the evolving demands of futuristic urban telecommunication infrastructure, research forecasts a healthy growth outlook for the point-to-point microwave antenna landscape.
P2P wireless microwave bridge links can be tailor made to cater to varying demands of differential applications, which remains a strong attribute pushing adoption of point-to-point microwave antenna across industries. Moreover, as P2P microwave links are transparent and serve as Ethernet extensions, the report projects robust adoption potential for point-to-point microwave antenna in coming years.
A newly published intelligence outlook by Future Market Insights has projected an attractive yearly revenue growth of more than 8% the global point-to-point microwave antenna market, in 2019. The approximately US$ 3 billion market for point-to-point microwave antenna is predominantly driven by the longstanding applicability of P2P links across multiple industries.
As indicated by the report, point-to-point microwave antenna has been a preferred choice of connectivity for a majority of government authorities, corporate entities, and telecom carriers over the years owing to superior capability to deliver high speed in bandwidth-intensive, long distance applications.
Key Insights Drawn from the Report
- Based on the range of frequency, point-to-point microwave antenna functional for 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz frequency range is anticipated to hold a major revenue share owing to maximum installation preference.
- Diameter-wise, point-to-point microwave antenna of diameter within the range of 1.0 m to 3.0 m covers over 65% share in the total market value. The report however estimates a higher rate of deployment for the P2P microwave antenna that has a diameter within the range of 0.2 m to 0.9 m - attributed to growing applicability.
- With an approximate revenue share of 65%, parabolic antenna continues to dominate point-to-point microwave antenna landscape.
- Holding a whopping 60% share in the total market value, dual polarized point-to-point microwave antenna is likely to represent the most sought after type based on polarization.
- Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), accounting for more than 1/4th market value share at present, is projected to retain the lead over other regions, attributed to strong presence of established manufacturers of point-to-point microwave antenna.
- Latin American market is also cited as a highly attractive target region for investors in market owing to thriving demand for superior connectivity and favorable initiatives by the regional government.
P2P Microwave Antenna Witnesses Momentous Installation as an Unconventional Connectivity Substitute
High suitability of point-to-point microwave antenna extends beyond connecting long distance locations, and further covers areas with poor Broadband connectivity and critical utility networks such as pipelines and rail ways. This has been cited as an important factor sustaining adoption of point-to-point microwave antenna.
Point-to-point wireless or P2P microwave antenna is often perceived to be an excellent alternative for communication when it comes to connecting two or more distant business locations that cannot be connected through a wired network. Advantageous over the wired connection, point-to-point wireless antenna offers an Ethernet bridge link with an objective to facilitate high speed connection between two or more buildings situated at a distance of up to 100km.
"Point-to-point microwave antenna is also being referred to as a potential substitute to leased lines and fiber optics, which further points to improved scope of installation of P2P MW antenna in the course of upcoming years," says a senior research analyst at FMI.
Key Companies to Invest in Design & Frequency Enhancement of Point-to-point Microwave Antenna
Thorough analysis of the key companies that are actively operating in point-to-point microwave antenna landscape reveals their in-depth strategic profiles and recent developments. The report identifies design enhancement as an important strategy adopted by manufacturers of point-to-point microwave antenna, as they invest efforts in innovating existing product portfolio to suit extended ranges of frequency.
Several leading companies are also strategizing on restructuring of the distribution channel, in addition to signing contractual deals with multiple regional governments for the large scale installation of point-to-point microwave antenna.
Some of the players profiled in report include Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger, mWAVE Industries, LLC, and Wireless Excellence Limited.
KP Performance Inc. (an Infinite Electronics, LLC company), based in Canada, is a premium manufacturer of broadband accessories and antennas. The company recently made an announcement to launch RF and microwave antennas for P2P high-density communications. KP's newly introduced ProLine antennas are also claimed to support backhaul RF, point-to-multipoint, and microwave communication applications over a wide bandwidth range.
Advantech Wireless, another prominent provider of smart wireless broadband communication solutions, serves diverse industry verticals including governments and military, commercial, and critical infrastructure. The company's comprehensive antenna offering accounts for immense flexibility that acts crucial for network designing. The company is currently focusing on innovative engineering, product customization, and R&D.
