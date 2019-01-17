OneLogin Opens Growth Hub in Atlanta

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, a leading security technology company today announced the opening of its eastern regional office in Atlanta. On the heels of a recent $100-million venture capital infusion announced last week, the company plans to hire 50 people in the Atlanta metro area in 2019 across all levels in the areas of sales development and engineering, customer success, business development, field marketing, tech support and implementation consultants.
"OneLogin is following a proven path set by many of the world's leading tech companies that chose Atlanta because of our leading university system, deep talent pool, and technology infrastructure," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Much of Atlanta's new business activity has been in the tech sector, creating thousands of new jobs. We're thrilled that OneLogin has chosen our city for their operations and look forward to seeing their success."
OneLogin's Atlanta office opening comes after another year of tremendous growth. Accelerating cloud adoption rates, the explosion of digital devices, and the increasing focus on cybersecurity and privacy has created a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for OneLogin's Unified Access Management platform. The company reported another record year for revenue in 2018, with Q4 being its largest single quarter ever. To continue its growth trajectory, OneLogin plans to increase its headcount by 50% in 2019 and open its first international office in Dublin later in the year.
Today, more than 2,500 enterprises secure their software applications with OneLogin. GreenSky, an Atlanta-based company driving commerce with 14,000 merchants to over 2.1 million customers; Compass, a New York City-based and technology backed real estate start-up that raised $1.2 billion; and Broward College, which serves more than 63,000 students annually, are just three of the latest additions to OneLogin's growing customer list.
"Atlanta is a thriving financial and technology hub and a natural fit for global, technology-based companies," said Drew Prante, VP of Sales East for OneLogin. "Our new office will enable us to accelerate the development of innovative solutions to meet the needs of new and existing customers and support our burgeoning partner network."
"We are pleased to welcome OneLogin to Gwinnett County," said Gwinnett County Commission Chair, Charlotte Nash. "Gwinnett has built a strong ecosystem of technology companies who thrive due to our talented workforce and business friendly environment, and we look forward to OneLogin finding that same success in our community."
"OneLogin joins a strong, growing community of diverse tech companies calling Metro Atlanta home," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Hala Moddelmog. "Their investment will bring growth to our region, while continuing to reinforce our status as a top global market for access and security solutions."
OneLogin has approximately 250 employees globally and opened a development center in Seattle last fall. The company plans to build out its teams across many levels and disciplines and further its European footprint in 2019.
OneLogin is hiring for Atlanta-based positions now and its job listings are at https://www.onelogin.com/company/careers. The Atlanta office is located at 107 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
About OneLogin, Inc.
OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com, Blog, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
Director of Global Communications, OneLogin
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onelogin-opens-growth-hub-in-atlanta-300779893.html
SOURCE OneLogin
