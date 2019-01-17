PrinterLogic Announces Serverless Print Security Features for the Federal Market

|By PR Newswire
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrinterLogic, the leader of serverless print infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced the release of PrinterLogic 18.3. The new release includes several major security enhancements, including support for U.S. government-issued CAC/PIV smart cards used to authenticate and release secure print jobs. In addition, PrinterLogic is in the final verification stage of FIPS 140-2 Certification, which is required by most Federal agencies.
"The market was hungry for a CAC/PIV solution that works in a serverless printing infrastructure and we're proud to be first to market," says Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. "We've worked closely with agencies at the highest levels of federal governments to become the leader in helping them securely eliminate print servers. This release solidifies our commitment to remain the leader and we're just getting started."
PrinterLogic's support of CAC (Common Access Cards) and PIV (Personal Identity Verification) smart cards is important for multifactor authentication of secure print jobs. The company's solution is also HSPD-12 compliant.
PrinterLogic developed a vendor-agnostic card reader that can be added to any existing network printer, allowing agencies to implement a CAC/PIV solution for their entire printer fleet without other modifications, or the need to replace perfectly good printers.
"PrinterLogic's serverless CAC/PIV printing architecture works with any network printer, and overcomes key cost barriers for widespread adoption among our Federal customers," says Jason Klein, PrinterLogic Director-Public Sector. "Unlike competing solutions, PrinterLogic requires no print servers, which are vulnerable because they store thousands of confidential print jobs and are subject to data breaches. We eliminate these single points of failure and their associated data risks."
PrinterLogic's cryptographic modules have also been hardened, bringing version 18.3 into full compliance with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) Publication 140-2. As part of the company's FIPS certification, the 18.3 release is currently undergoing an evaluation by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), using the U.S. Government Approved Protection Profile. Final verification testing is underway now, and certification is expected by April 2019.
Other security enhancements include the following:
- Public Key (PKI) encryption support for email printing
Many large organizations routinely encrypt emails sent from Microsoft Outlook. PrinterLogic now supports Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) encryption as part of its printing solution. When a valid certificate and key are added by the IT administrator in the PrinterLogic Admin Console, emails are decrypted automatically when printed.
- Faster, more resilient mobile & Chromebook printing
PrinterLogic has added "fast lane" technology to its mobile-printing system to ensure the highest possible throughput for smartphone, tablet, and Chromebook printing. "Fast lane" creates the ability to parallel-process multiple print jobs by assigning a unique thread to each one.
- Canon Control Panel Application (beta release)
PrinterLogic is including a beta version of its new Canon control panel application (CPA) for Canon Gen-3 printers in the 18.3 release. The CPA enables compatible Canon devices to function as secure/pull printers, which helps ensure the confidentiality of an organization's data. A PrinterLogic pull-printing license is needed for secure/pull printing.
- Smartphone apps for releasing secure print jobs (beta release)
Concurrent with PrinterLogic 18.3, the company is announcing all-new apps for iPhones (iOS) and Android smartphones, which make it easy for a user to authenticate a secure/pull print job at the printer. This works even for simple network printers that do not have a control panel.
Availability
Printer Installer 18.3, PrinterLogic's on-prem version, is available for download now. The company's SaaS product, PrinterCloud, as well as final releases of the Canon CPA and the iOS and Android apps, will be available by late Q1 2019.
For more information about PrinterLogic, visit the company website or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About PrinterLogic
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
