Engagement Labs Releases TotalSocial® Ranking of Top Household Products Brands

|
|January 17, 2019 08:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (OTCQB: ELBSF), an industry-leading data and analytics firm that focuses on the social intelligence and its impact on business, today released its TotalSocial® top 10 ranking household products brands in the U.S. based on social influence.
The analysis is unique in that it combines offline and online consumer conversations and is based on Engagement Labs' proprietary TotalSocial data and analytics, which continuously measures the most important drivers of brand performance in both face-to-face (offline) and social media (online) conversations. The brands in the top 10 have earned the highest TotalSocial scores in the category for the last six months, compared to last year six months ending July 2018.
Top 10 TotalSocial Household
Products Brands
Rank Change
1. KitchenAid
0
2. Lysol
+3
3. Clorox
+1
4. Glade
+10
5. Gain
+2
6. Dawn
0
7. Pine-Sol
-5
8. Tide
+5
9. Mr. Clean
+2
10. Black & Decker
-9
Source: Engagement Labs TotalSocial® Top 10 Household
Products brands 6 months ending January 2019
compared to 6 months ending July 2018.
For the second time in a row, KitchenAid holds to top position in the TotalSocial ranking, beating out Lysol and Clorox among "household products," based on the level of conversation engagement by consumers. The KitchenAid brand is celebrating its 100th year, and announced its 2018 Color of the Year ("Birds of Paradise").
According to Engagement Labs' report, Glade enjoyed the biggest jump in the rankings, moving into the fourth place from its previous spot at 15, primarily due to increases in offline and online sentiment, and offline influence. The brand recently announced that they will be phasing-out galaxolide, a synthetic musk, from its products.
The Tide and Mr. Clean brands joined the top 10 ranking in this report. Tide rose five spots to the number eight spot, primarily from an increase in sentiment, both online and offline. In January 2018, Tide was at the center of a controversy surrounding teenagers eating their Tide pods detergent. The brand's sentiment has since recovered. Another factor in the improvement may be the brand's recently introduced new packaging for liquid detergent, which has many people comparing it to the packaging of boxed wine. Mr. Clean moved up two spots from number 11 to land in the top 10. This move was due to an increase in offline brand sharing and offline influence. The brand also recently won an award for their advertising campaign in 2018.
"American consumers spend a lot of their waking time in their kitchens, which is one key reason why household products like KitchenAid are the subject of much offline conversations—literally, the kitchen-table conversations that often lead to purchase decisions," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "That's why household product marketers need to measure offline conversations as well as discussions that happen in social media, which TotalSocial enables them to do."
Declining consumer activation moved Black & Decker down the ranking from the second to tenth-ranked brand, based on a steep decline in online influence. In October 2018, the brand announced an exclusive partnership with Home Depot, but also announced a weakening in profits as well. Febreze dropped out of the top 10 to number 14, while Bounty dropped from the number 9 to the 16th spot.
To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's word of mouth in real life and online, reach out at: [email protected].
About Engagement Labs
Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) (OTCQB: ELBSF) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.
To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.
About TotalSocial®
TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.
Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Engagement Labs does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
