IZEA Announces IZEAx Discovery

|January 17, 2019 08:01 AM EST
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, has announced the official launch of IZEAx Discovery. The new platform provides marketers with access to search influencer profiles as well access to VizSearch, IZEA’s unique content discovery engine. IZEAx Discovery is available as a standalone feature for $149 per month and marketers can sign up and purchase via credit card on izea.com.
IZEAx Discovery enables marketers to perform influencer keyword searches and segment searches based on hundreds of different criteria, including audience demographics, and filter results to find the right influencer profile for their brand. Marketers can create, organize, and export lists of influencers within the platform to easily manage large groups of influencers. IZEAx Discovery also includes full access to VizSearch which provides marketers with the ability to search IZEA’s index of millions of pieces of content created by IZEA’s opt-in network of social media influencers.
Sample IZEAx Discovery searches include:
Food Influencers
Style Influencers
Travel Influencers
The functionality found in IZEAx Discovery is a subset of the full feature set available to enterprise customers licensing the IZEAx Unity Suite. It is designed for those users who do not require the content workflow, publishing, payments, analytics, communication and CRM tools found in IZEAx Unity Suite.
“While our core customer base for IZEAx is larger agencies and brands, we realize there is a significant segment of the market that does not match the ideal customer profile for an enterprise-class influencer marketing platform,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “IZEAx Discovery provides a frictionless on-ramp for these customers to join the IZEA ecosystem and allows them to grow with us as their needs and budgets expand over time. They get access to some of our most powerful features for a fraction of the cost of a traditional IZEAx platform license, with the ability to easily upgrade to the full IZEAx Unity Suite when they are ready.”
IZEAx Discovery includes a radical redesign of the IZEAx influencer search experience. The product is the result of the ongoing collaboration between IZEA’s existing engineering team and the product and engineering personnel who came on board with the acquisition of TapInfluence in July 2018. It is the second major improvement to IZEA’s search experience since the two companies consolidated efforts.
To sign up for IZEAx Discovery visit izea.com.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase its revenue and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
