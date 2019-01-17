Myomo® to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo,” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company, today announced that it will be presenting at NobleCon15 - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, January 28th at 10:30 AM EST - Studio 3. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul R. Gudonis and Chief Financial Officer Ralph A. Goldwasser will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.
A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Myomo’s Investor Relations page, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on Myomo's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and a business development office in Europe. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.
About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, including adoption of MyoPro by adolescent users, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory approval and market acceptance of our products, and the other risk factors contained in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results is included in Myomo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
