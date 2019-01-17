DataStax Enterprise Expands in Japan with Hitachi Collaboration

|By Business Wire
|
|January 17, 2019 08:01 AM EST
DataStax, the leading provider of the always-on, active everywhere distributed hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™, today announced an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Hitachi, Ltd. in Japan. The partnership expands DataStax Enterprise (DSE) to Japan via Hitachi’s digital twin solution for optimizing manufacturing processes with Internet of Things (IoT) data.
Hitachi’s digital twin solution, part of Hitachi’s Lumada Solution, is tailored for IoT digital transformation in the manufacturing industry. The solution leverages DSE and DSE Graph to integrate the various data silos in manufacturing and operational processes. The solution also leverages DSE to establish a digital replica of data relationships in the manufacturing process for factories and warehouses with IoT data.
Hitachi has also built a proprietary data model to visualize and streamline production operations based on DSE Graph. The collaborative technologies will enable various solutions for manufacturers, including product sequence optimization, supply chain optimization, product traceability, and product plan optimization.
“We are very pleased to partner with Hitachi and bring the power of DSE to more Japanese enterprises,” said Matt Rollender, Vice President of Global Business Development at DataStax. “A powerful solution like Hitachi’s digital twin solution requires an always-on, real-time, and distributed cloud database, but, most importantly, the expertise and support DataStax offers. We are excited to partner with Hitachi to help solve the database needs for the manufacturing industry.”
This Hitachi digital twin solution facilitates continuous and timely artificial intelligence (AI) analysis and simulation and helps optimize the manufacturing production process. The solution defines and connects data from various manufacturing operations, such as casting, press processing, welding, painting, and assembly. By connecting the siloed data across various manufacturing production processes, the solution makes it easier to extract the necessary data to analyze and find relationships in data.
DSE is an always-on, active everywhere cloud database with Apache Cassandra as its foundation. It includes search, analytics, developer tooling, and operations management, all in a unified security model. DSE Graph is an add-on to DSE that enables enterprises to identify and analyze hidden relationships between connected data to build powerful applications. DSE Graph handles large, complex, relationship-heavy data sets at enterprise scale.
With DSE and DSE Graph as the data layer, Hitachi’s digital twin solution will help enterprises:
- Access real-time information of operational status of manufacturing activity and environmental information.
- Breakdown data silos and streamline production planning and inventory management.
- Manage large, complex, relationship-heavy data sets at enterprise scale.
“The manufacturing industry has rapidly changed due to the digital landscape and the amount of IoT data now readily available,” continued Rollender. “Handling all this information means looking at how to cope at scale. We believe our collaboration with Hitachi will accelerate digital innovation in the manufacturing industry. Being able to identify and analyze hidden relationships between connected data, will be a game-changer for manufacturers to make faster, data-driven decisions.”
Hitachi is an official DataStax OEM partner and a reseller through Hitachi’s digital twin solution.
To learn more about DataStax partnerships, please visit: https://www.datastax.com/partners
To learn more about DSE, please join DataStax at DataStax Accelerate, The World’s Premier Apache Cassandra Conference, May 21-23, 2019 in the Washington D.C. Area. To register, please visit: https://www.datastax.com/accelerate
About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.
About DataStax
DataStax delivers the always-on, active-everywhere distributed hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™. The foundation for personalized, real-time applications at scale, DataStax Enterprise makes it easy for enterprises to exploit hybrid and multi-cloud environments via a seamless data layer that eliminates the issues that typically come with deploying applications across multiple on-premises data centers and/or multiple public clouds. Our product also gives businesses full data visibility, portability, and control, allowing them to retain strategic ownership of their most valuable asset in a hybrid/multi cloud world. We help many of the world’s leading brands across industries transform their businesses through an enterprise data layer that eliminates data silos and cloud vendor lock-in while powering modern, mission-critical applications. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on @DataStax.
© 2017 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
Apache Cassandra, Apache, Tomcat, Lucene, Solr, Hadoop, Spark, TinkerPop, and Cassandra are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005144/en/
