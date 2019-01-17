Workiva Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

|By Business Wire
|
|January 17, 2019 08:04 AM EST
Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, was named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine.
To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 220,000 employees in the technology industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees anonymously rated their employers on more than 60 surveyed criteria.
Workiva ranked 19 on the list of 25 large technology companies. This is the third time Workiva has been named to the Best Workplaces in Technology list.
“Workiva is proud to be in this prestigious group, which includes some of the most successful technology companies in the world,” said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva. “We give our employees the freedom and resources they need, and together we are transforming an industry and improving the lives of our global customers, employees and investors.”
“Iowa’s technology community is proud to be represented on the world’s stage by Workiva,” said Brian Waller, President of the Technology Association of Iowa. “We see every day how much Workiva employees love the work they do, the challenging problems they get to solve and the opportunities they have to improve their communities.”
“For years, Workiva has been one of the biggest employers in Montana’s tech community, setting the standard for high-paying jobs with excellent benefits, a workplace culture employees love and exciting career opportunities with global impact,” said Christina Henderson, Executive Director of the Montana High Tech Business Alliance. “Workiva is also leading the effort in growing the number of women and people of color in our high-tech workforce. It comes as no surprise to see Workiva nationally recognized.”
“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”
The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
About Workiva
Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 120 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva
Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.
About the Best Workplaces in Technology list
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations.
To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.
Read our new book: “A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World.” Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005367/en/
