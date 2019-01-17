Member Driven Technologies Celebrates 15th Year with High Momentum

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 08:07 AM EST
Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today shared highlights from an eventful 2018. Highlights include:
- Growing its client base;
- More than 60 credit unions setting record attendance at its annual conference - including many first-timers; and
- Expanded product and service offerings, such as TCI’s DecisionLender Loan Origination Software, PSCU’s QuickAssist Online Credit Card and Debit System Access, and uSelect Integrated Teller Capture (powered by Alogent).
MDT onboarded 5 clients last year, increasing its member base by 7 percent while maintaining steady sales of both new core clients and complementary solutions. The CUSO’s Product Management Office launched 16 new products and services for clients.
In addition, MDT migrated all Western-based clients to its second data center, a monumental step in strengthening disaster avoidance and business continuity. The Montana-based facility was opened in 2017 to offer clients a simple, effective hosting option that provides advanced data security.
This year marked MDT’s fifth annual client conference. In addition to the record credit union attendance, 20 product vendors participated. Attendees interacted with technology providers and were able to attend more than 40 educational sessions as well as listen to panel discussions with fellow credit unions on topics including security, payments, digital banking and big data. The company also hosted its third annual CEO Forum for credit union CEOs to network with their peers, share any business challenges, as well as discuss trending issues within the financial industry. The feedback MDT receives directly impacts the technology roadmap for the coming year.
For the second year, MDT was recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business as a 2018 Cool Place to Work in Michigan, highlighting its dynamic company culture. The rankings were based on the results of a confidential employee survey inquiring about companies’ work environment, leadership, benefits and perks. As part of MDT’s culture to give back to the community, the company also participated in the annual Operation Good Cheer, which grants holiday wishes to children in Foster Care, and the 13th annual Michigan Humane Society’s Mega March for Animals, which helps curb pet overpopulation.
Larry Nichols, CEO of MDT, said, “15 years in business is certainly a memorable milestone. More importantly, MDT has enabled a large number of credit unions to implement modern and competitive IT plans. The talented individuals at MDT have enabled us to provide world-class service to our credit unions. Without them, none of this would have been possible. As I look to the next 15 years, I envision that we will continue to grow and serve our clients as well as the community with even more enthusiasm. Listening to our clients and carefully considering their feedback when making business decisions will help drive future company goals.”
About Member Driven Technologies
MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.
