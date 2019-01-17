Juwai.com Launches New Retirement Channel to Help Chinese Spend Their Golden Years Overseas

|By PR Newswire
SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juwai.com, the No. 1 Chinese international property platform that reaches 3.1 million Chinese consumers per month, has launched a new Retirement and Lifestyle Channel on its website, dedicated to giving its Chinese users information and real estate listings related to retirement living and property buying abroad.
The new channel is the last element of Juwai.com's fourth-quarter 2018 new product push. In total, Juwai.com has launched five new channels focused around buyer intentions in just two months: commercial property, emigration, education, investment, and retirement plus lifestyle. The retirement channel can be found at: https://lifestyle.juwai.com
Juwai.com CEO and Director Carrie Law said:
"The four top reasons Chinese retire overseas are affordability, medical care, family, and lifestyle. They can find real estate and daily expenses to be more affordable. They can access more advanced health care. They can be near children and grandchildren who are already living internationally. And they can enjoy themselves by choosing a place that has the weather, environmental quality, and lifestyle they desire.
"With this new channel, they have at their fingertip homes in all the world's best places to retire. Developers shouldn't miss this opportunity to introduce their projects to Chinese consumers based on targeted demographics and lifestyle
"Some recent content on the retirement channel includes an analysis of the world-rankings-leading Dutch pension system, a listing for a 5-bedroom oceanfront mansion in the California city of Newport Beach, an analysis of the pros and cons of retiring in Thailand, news about the 17th Shanghai Overseas Investment and Immigration Fair, news about a Canadian proposal to curtail birthright citizenship, and tips on outfitting a new home in Australia.
"Within 11 years, there will be 340 million Chinese aged 60 or above. That's more than the present population of the entire United States. The potential audience for this channel is even larger than just those who are already at retirement age. We know that most people begin planning and investing for retirement in their 40s and 50s.
Most Popular Countries for Chinese Retiring Overseas
"The countries that are most popular for Chinese retirees are the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Most older Chinese want to live near their children and grandchildren, and these are the countries with the largest Chinese immigrant populations.
"Malaysia has the My Second Home program that gives foreign retirees renewable, 10-year visas if they can meet relatively modest financial requirements. They need to have liquid assets of about US$85,000 and have a monthly income of about $2,500. Malaysia offers a high quality of life at a low expense, quality health care and easy access back to China.
"Thailand has a one-year renewable visa for retirees over 50 years of age. It requires that you have only about US$25,000 in liquid assets. Thailand is close to China and within several years should be connected by a fast rail link that will make traveling back and forth much more convenient. Thai cities like Chiang Mai are already popular with Chinese retirees.
"The Philippines offers a retirement visa for people as young as 35 and in exchange for nothing more than depositing US$20,000 in an approved Philippine bank. The cost of living is very low at less than US$1,500 per month. In Manila the standard of health care is high.
"With the fast launch of these new channels, our Digital Team proved themselves the best in the industry. These five new channels went from conception to implementation in only two months. That helps our users. It helps our advertisers reach the right users in the most cost-effective way.
"With these new channels we hope to limit the number of clicks that separate users from the information and listings they are looking for. That should improve their experience. It should also lead to even better results for our customers in the form of awareness, enquiries, and transactions. We're keeping the search box and also giving consumers other ways of finding what they need."
