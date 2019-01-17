MPOW made its debut in CES Las Vegas, expanding off-line distribution

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, MPOW, one of Amazon's best-selling headphone brands, showcased its new line of retail exclusive products during CES 2019 in a very discreet manner. This is the first time that MPOW has ever presented its new ranges in an international event, meeting with retailers and distributors from around the world.
Best sellers on Amazon
For CES, MPOW brought 10 exclusive products including the No.1 best selling on Amazon in the category of Bluetooth over-ear headphone M5.0. Instead of active noise cancellation, M5.0 is passive noise isolating in order not to drain the battery and damage the sound. As an additional factor of sound quality, it is considered better than ANC.
The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together. The Memory-protein ear cushion simulate human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort. The stainless steel slider and softly padded headband allows consumers to find the perfect fit without constraint and provide excellent durability.
The exhibition desk is designed to give visitors the chance to see, touch, listen, and ultimately 'feel' the product. Everything is done in an interactive manner. That is one of the reasons that MPOW has 4* plus reviews on all its products. Many of them have over 5,000 reviews. And some even pass 15,000 reviews, while still maintaining a stellar rating.
MPOW's Retail Strategy: seeing is believing
It took only 2 years for MPOW to become a best-selling brand on Amazon. YouTubers, have made videos that presented MPOW, generating over one million views. Since 2013, MPOW has been a top brand on Amazon. Even during the hardest of times, it did not leave the top 3.
According to Ronnie Wong, Head of B2B and Retail sales at MPOW, CES 2019 was a huge step for MPOW. Ronnie said, "We are so grateful to the amount of excitement guests had when they saw some of our exclusive solutions. In 2019, we are expanding off-line distribution channels to mass retail, CE retail, DIY stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets stores across the North American market."
The consumer headphones market saw a new evolution with True Wireless, proving that the market is still on the rise, and that many opportunities are yet to come to provide consumers with better sounding, better looking- and lower costing- products. MPOW will continue to showcase in international exhibitions, such as CES, and continue to evolve, focusing on its R&D to bring to market more relevant products, smarter products, all while ensuring more people can afford them.
About MPOW
Founded in 2012, MPOW started with a single Bluetooth headphone on amazon, and expanded quickly to all audio equipment and dozens of other consumer products. A top online headphone brand in US, Canada, Europe and Asia, MPOW has over 1000 employees, and has exceeded $500 million in revenue last year. A Red Dot Award winner, MPOW is on the path to becoming a recognized consumer brand, worldwide. www.xmpow.com
